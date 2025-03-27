The Cleveland Browns need to find a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland cannot count on Deshaun Watson to play this fall after his latest injury recovery setback. ESPN's Matt Miller paired the Browns with a surprising quarterback in his latest 2025 NFL mock draft.

Miller projected the Browns to use their second-round pick, 33rd overall, on Louisville QB Tyler Shough.

“The Browns passed on Shedeur Sanders in Round 1 but would get their quarterback here,” Miller wrote. “Shough was a member of the 2018 recruiting class and has played at three schools, starting as Justin Herbert's backup at Oregon, moving to Texas Tech and thriving at Louisville this past season.”

Shough is trendy name right now after an impressive showing at the NFL Combine earlier in March.

“Shough has a live arm, easy mobility and plenty of experience,” Miller concluded. “Cleveland needs someone to play immediately, which he can do as the Browns try to find the franchise quarterback that has evaded them since the franchise rebooted in 1999.”

Shough does have an impressive scouting profile. It may even be impressive enough for a desperate team like the Browns to swipe him up at the top of the second round.

Tyler Shough boasts impressive mobility and looks to be one of the more pro-ready quarterbacks in this year's class.

It will be fascinating to see where he ends up landing in the draft next month.

Browns use first-round pick on Abdul Carter in Matt Miller's mock draft

Miller justified his Shough pick by having the Browns pass on Shedeur Sanders in the first round.

Instead, Miller paired the Browns with Penn State superstar Abdul Carter.

“ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Wednesday's ‘NFL Live' that he believed the Browns would select Carter if Ward is off the board. If Schefter says it, I trust it,” Miller wrote. “The Browns need a quarterback even after acquiring Kenny Pickett in a trade, but they can't afford to overdraft a player they are not 100% convinced on with this pick. Instead, the Browns could turn a strength into straight up dominance by drafting my top player in this class and playing him opposite All-Pro Myles Garrett.”

Carter is projected as one of the best player in this year's draft, so it makes sense to pick him with the second overall pick.

As Miller noted, adding Carter to a defensive line that already has Myles Garrett is a great move.

The Browns would suddenly have some identity as a team. In fact, they would likely boast the best pass rush in the NFL.

Perhaps that is motivation enough for the Browns to actually pick Carter in the 2025 NFL Draft next month.