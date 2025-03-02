Louisville football hasn't produced a first round quarterback since legendary alumnus Lamar Jackson in 2018. Tyler Shough emerged as the newest Cardinals signal-caller to turn heads after his NFL Combine performance.

Shough impressed with his arm strength, accuracy, and overall intangibles at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday. He doesn't have Jackson's uncanny mobility. But Shough won over lots of evaluators, per Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Major dub for Louisville QB Tyler Shough after a very impressive showcase in Indy. Had several evaluators tell me he was the guy they were most curious about entering the Combine,” Schultz posted.

The insider added a stirring prediction for Shough.

“Rare size at 6-5, 224 pounds with a good, live arm and surprisingly deft feet. Will move up draft boards in a major way,” Schultz said.

Louisville's Tyler Shough is ‘most polished' QB, ex-NFL exec says

Schultz wasn't the only NFL personality impressed by Shough. A former NFL executive turned famed broadcast analyst raved about the towering Louisville QB. Louis Riddick of ESPN handed him a strong evaluation.

“Tyler Shough is the most polished and pro ready QB. Took part in the actual workout tonight at the NFL Combine and went through the entire workout. Athleticism, feet, drops, arm strength, touch, accuracy, decision making. It’s all there,” Riddick said on X.

Shough wasn't just dropping dimes from inside the home of the Indianapolis Colts. He even accelerated to an impressive 40-yard dash time. So impressive he dubbed himself “white lightning after running 4.64.

The former Cardinal walked into Indy hearing no first round chatter. Shough earned non-day one draft grades. He's even one of the older prospects for this draft class — as a 25-year-old incoming rookie. He's the same age as established Pro Bowl QBs Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence. Furthermore, he endured an injury-riddled career at his previous stop of Texas Tech.

Shough, however, just rose on draft boards following his dominating combine showing.