The Cleveland Browns will pick second in the NFL Draft. With Deshaun Watson's Achilles injury potentially keeping him out for the year, a quarterback is an option there. Cam Ward and Sheduer Sanders are seen as the top two signal callers in this draft but according to a Browns insider, Cleveland has their eyes on just one.

Tony Grossi from The Land on Demand answered followers' questions in four exact words on his social media profile. When someone asked about the chances the Browns take a quarterback he responded, “Unless Ward, doubt it.”

Ward has taken over as the top prospect in this draft during the process. Many experts expect the Tennessee Titans to take Ward number one overall. They have a desperate need for a franchise quarterback and earned the top pick with a brutal season. That would leave Colorado prospect Sheduer Sanders as the top quarterback available.

Sanders, the son of Cowboys legend Deion Sanders, does not grade out well athletically. He has a solid arm and played great games in college. But the NFL is a different beast and some draft niks do not believe he will translate well. If Ward is gone at number two, who could the Browns draft?

The Browns have options at the top of the NFL Draft

The Browns traded for Kenny Pickett and have spoken with Russell Wilson this offseason. Assuming Watson will miss most of the season, Cleveland is looking for backup options at quarterback. But that does not mean they should reach for Sanders at number two. They have a lot of problems besides their quarterback that can be addressed.

Abdul Carter is seen as one of the top prospects in this class but the Browns just signed Myles Garrett to a record extension. Drafting Carter would neglect other needs on the team that can be addressed with this pick.

Sanders' Colorado teammate, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, could be the move here at number two. The Browns could use a cornerback opposite Denzel Ward. Hunter played both ways in college and could be a gadget player on offense. This would be the pick to get fans excited for an otherwise bleak season.

The other option for the Browns is Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. After a dominant college career, he would slot in nicely next to Garrett on the line. This would improve their defense, which led them to the 2023 playoffs.

The Browns may want to take Cam Ward in the NFL Draft and should not reach for Sheduer Sanders if Ward is gone.