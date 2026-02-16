With the confetti from Super Bowl Sunday barely settled, the NFL calendar has officially pivoted to mock draft season. Enter the Cleveland Browns, who are armed with premium draft capital and fresh leadership change. Holding two first-round picks, Cleveland sits in prime position to reshape the trajectory of its roster in one decisive weekend. Early mock drafts from major outlets are beginning to form a loose consensus. The intrigue, though, lies in how varied the projections remain. From franchise tackles to explosive pass-catchers and defensive chess pieces, the Browns’ draft identity is still fluid.

Offensive dysfunction and overhaul

The Browns’ 2025 campaign was a frustrating chapter defined by offensive stagnation and significant leadership changes. It ultimately resulted in a 5-12 record and a last-place finish in the AFC North. Sure, the defense remained a top-tier unit-highlighted by Myles Garrett’s historic, record-breaking 23-sack season. However, the offense struggled to find consistency under a rotating cast of quarterbacks. The team’s inability to score led to the dismissal of head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons.

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns’ primary objective is a complete offensive line overhaul. They surrendered 51 sacks and hindered the development of their young quarterbacks. Finding a cornerstone tackle at No. 6 is non-negotiable. Beyond the trenches, the team desperately needs a dynamic “X” receiver. They need to diversify a passing attack that became overly reliant on rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Yes, the defense remains elite. Still, a looming vacancy at safety alongside Grant Delpit and the need for fresh depth in the interior defensive line are secondary priorities. GM Andrew Berry must navigate these to ensure new head coach Todd Monken has the tools to ignite the offense.

Here's a roundup of the Browns' potential first picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

OL Spencer Fano, Utah

Field Yates, ESPN; Nate Trice & Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports; Garrett Podell, CBS Sports

Among the most frequently projected names to Cleveland at No. 6 is Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano. His stock has surged throughout the pre-draft process. Multiple outlets view him as the safest plug-and-play solution for a line that allowed relentless pressure in 2025.

Fano’s scouting profile is built on technical polish and athletic fluidity. Evaluators consistently highlight his footwork and balance in pass protection. At 6-foot-5 with prototypical arm length, he offers both the frame and movement skills teams covet in a franchise bookend.

Perhaps most compelling is his production resume. Fano allowed zero sacks in his final collegiate season and just one the year prior. For Cleveland, pairing him opposite Dawand Jones would instantly stabilize the tackle spots.

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Tim Crean, ClutchPoints

Yes, offensive line dominates projections. That said, Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate has emerged as a strong alternative at the sixth spot. The local narrative adds intrigue, with Cleveland potentially keeping a Buckeye star in-state.

Tate’s appeal lies in his advanced route-running and body control. Scouts believe his technical refinement makes him one of the most pro-ready receivers in the class. His ability to separate at all three levels would immediately inject explosiveness into a Browns passing game that ranked near the bottom in air-yard production.

Tate represents the type of offensive centerpiece capable of accelerating the development of Sanders or Gabriel. In that sense, his projection reflects philosophical choice as much as roster need.

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Brent Sobleski, BleacherReport

Not every mock locks Cleveland into offense. Some bold projections have the Browns selecting Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. He is widely regarded as one of the draft’s premier defensive talents.

Downs is often described as a “positionless” defender. He can operate as a deep safety, drop into the box, or match tight ends in coverage. His versatility mirrors the modern defensive chess-piece archetype popularized by players like Kyle Hamilton.

With 150 tackles and four interceptions across two collegiate seasons, Downs brings both production and positional flexibility. For a defense already anchored by Garrett, adding Downs could elevate Cleveland from elite to suffocating.

EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Another intriguing projection involves Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. This is particularly true in scenarios where Cleveland prioritizes best-player-available strategy. While edge rusher isn’t the most glaring need, the upside is difficult to ignore.

Bailey boasts arguably the quickest get-off in the class. He consistently stresses offensive tackles off the snap. Pairing him with Garrett would create one of the league’s most explosive pass-rush tandems. Even with Alex Wright extended, Bailey offers a different caliber of disruption. For Cleveland, doubling down in the trenches could be viewed as a luxury pick with championship implications.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

USC’s Makai Lemon rounds out the Cleveland projections. Lemon’s versatility as a pass-catcher makes him an intriguing schematic fit for a transitioning offense.

His toughness after the catch and alignment flexibility evoke comparisons to recent top receiver prospects. Scouts note his ability to win from the slot, outside, or in motion. Those traits would give Todd Monken creative freedom in designing touches.

Given that only one Cleveland wide receiver surpassed 338 receiving yards in 2025, Lemon represents a high-upside solution. His presence would diversify route combinations and ease pressure on young quarterbacks navigating their developmental curve.

Multiple pathways

As mock draft season accelerates, the Browns remain one of the league’s most unpredictable early picks. Offensive tackle feels like the logical anchor move. Wide receiver offers explosive upside. Safety or edge defender would reinforce an already elite unit.

What makes Cleveland’s position fascinating is flexibility. With two first-round picks and a new coaching vision, the franchise isn’t boxed into one pathway. They can choose protection, playmaking, or defensive dominance. No matter their choice, the 2026 draft will serve as the first true blueprint of the post-Stefanski era.