The Cleveland Browns should enter the offseason with subtlety not splash. That will ultimately determine success. After years of headline-grabbing contracts and aggressive restructures, though, the franchise now finds itself operating within financial handcuffs. That reality forces Cleveland to identify undervalued difference-makers who can accelerate a roster reset without crippling future cap flexibility. For the Browns, the right “sneaky” signings could mean the difference between another lost season and the early stages of a competitive resurgence.

Individual greatness, organizational frustration

The Browns’ 2025 campaign was a year of individual brilliance set against a backdrop of team-wide frustration. It ended in a 5-12 record and the dismissal of head coach Kevin Stefanski. Sure, the offense sputtered throughout the year ranking 31st in scoring. Still, the season doubled as an evaluation runway for the future at quarterback. Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders both logged meaningful snaps after the organization pivoted away from Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson as the offensive centerpiece.

Defensively, however, Cleveland remained elite. Myles Garrett delivered a historic masterpiece. He captured his second Defensive Player of the Year award after setting a new NFL single-season record with 23 sacks. He was complemented by Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger. The latter's emergence solidified the unit as one of the league’s most disruptive fronts. Yet even that dominance couldn’t offset offensive inefficiency. Cleveland finished last in the AFC North and stared at a full offensive identity rebuild.

Constraints force creativity

Financially, the Browns enter 2026 navigating one of the NFL’s most complicated balance sheets. Watson’s staggering $80.7 million cap hit looms as the league’s single largest allocation. It accounts for nearly 27 percent of Cleveland’s total cap. Releasing him isn’t viable, though. It would trigger an unprecedented $131 million dead-money penalty.

Beyond Watson, years of restructuring have accelerated future costs into the present. Cleveland leads the league with roughly $67 million in void-year cap accelerations. Much of that is tied to foundational veterans like Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller. Yes, the Browns can manufacture cap space through restructures involving Watson and Denzel Ward. That said, the “kick-the-can” strategy has reached diminishing returns. New head coach Todd Monken inherits a roster that must improve through calculated, mid-tier value signings rather than premium spending sprees.

Roster needs

Cleveland’s roster blueprint entering 2026 is defined by structural urgency, especially along the offensive line. All five projected starters — Cam Robinson, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin — are scheduled to hit free agency. That level of trench turnover is rare and dangerous. It's even more pronounced for a team grooming young quarterbacks.

The skill positions aren’t much more stable. Outside of Jerry Jeudy, no Browns wide receiver eclipsed 25 receptions in 2025. That underscores the lack of reliable perimeter production. Meanwhile, the departure of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz also introduces schematic uncertainty. With 10 draft picks but limited spending power, Cleveland must blend youth with affordable veteran reinforcements to stabilize both sides of the ball.

Here are some free agents they should put high on their priority list.

WR Alec Pierce

If Cleveland’s passing game lacked anything in 2025, it was vertical intimidation. The offense struggled to stretch defenses. They allowed safeties to crowd the box and suffocate the run game. Signing Alec Pierce would directly address that deficiency.

Pierce has quietly developed into one of the league’s most efficient boundary specialists. Overshadowed at times in Indianapolis by other targets, his contested-catch ability and deep-ball tracking make him an ideal complement to Jeudy’s route-running precision. For young QBs, having a receiver with Pierce’s catch radius simplifies progression reads and encourages downfield aggression.

The signing would be “sneaky” because of market perception. Pierce won’t command WR1 money, yet his skill set directly fixes Cleveland’s spacing issues. His presence alone could open rushing lanes and elevate play-action efficiency.

OL Trey Pipkins III

Cleveland’s offensive line situation borders on existential. Replacing multiple starters simultaneously requires not just talent, but versatility. That’s where Trey Pipkins III becomes invaluable.

Article Continues Below

Pipkins has built his reputation not as a headline star but as a dependable, scheme-flexible lineman. He has logged snaps at both tackle positions and demonstrated the ability to slide inside when necessary. For the Browns, that positional elasticity carries enormous value.

His experience in high-volume blocking schemes with the Chargers showcased durability and adaptability under pressure. Cleveland doesn’t need five new stars. They just need stabilizers. Pipkins fits the mold of a cost-efficient anchor who can mentor younger linemen while providing immediate competency in pass protection. For developing quarterbacks, that reliability is priceless.

WR Rashid Shaheed

Cleveland’s offense didn’t just lack consistency but electricity. Explosive plays were scarce, and special teams failed to flip field position. Rashid Shaheed solves both issues simultaneously.

Shaheed’s multidimensional value makes him one of the most underappreciated weapons in football. As a receiver, he thrives on manufactured touches like jet sweeps, screens, and vertical slot routes. As a return specialist, he’s a field-tilting threat capable of changing momentum in a single rep.

Adding Shaheed would diversify Cleveland’s offensive playbook overnight. This would create easier throws for young quarterbacks while forcing defenses into horizontal stress. His affordability relative to impact is precisely why he qualifies as a “sneaky” target.

Moreover, his special-teams contributions address a hidden weakness from 2025. Field position often dictates game flow. Shaheed’s return ability could quietly swing multiple outcomes across a season.

Quiet moves, loud impact

The Browns need intelligent headline signings. Alec Pierce adds vertical gravity. Trey Pipkins III restores trench stability. Rashid Shaheed injects explosive versatility.

Individually, these moves won’t dominate national headlines. Collectively, they reshape Cleveland’s offensive infrastructure around youth development and financial sustainability.

For a franchise boxed in by cap realities yet anchored by defensive excellence, the path forward must be strategic. If executed correctly, these free agency additions could become the foundation of Cleveland’s next competitive window.