Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco sent a heartfelt message to rookie Shedeur Sanders after a rough preseason finale. Reflecting on his own early struggles, Flacco reminded Sanders that tough nights are part of learning the NFL game and encouraged him to grow from the experience.

But some hard news came along: according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic and The New York Times, Cleveland has no immediate plans to put Sanders on the field in 2025. GM Andrew Berry remains confident the fifth-round pick can be developed long term, but the organization believes in Flacco's veteran leadership and Dillon Gabriel's readiness as the primary backup. Unless injuries or unusual circumstances unfold, Sanders will spend his rookie year learning from the sidelines.

This development shouldn't surprise anyone inside the building. The Browns drafted Sanders with the intention of giving him time to adjust, not as a quick fix. Despite speculation from fans and pundits, Cleveland's plan has always been to bring him along gradually.

Article Continues Below

Former offensive tackle Joe Thomas recently pushed back at fans demanding Sanders start right away, stressing that while the rookie has upside, he isn't ready yet. Thomas argued that patience is the key if the Cleveland Browns want Sanders to succeed in the long run, noting his high ceiling but emphasizing the need for seasoning behind Flacco and Gabriel. Developing him slowly, Thomas explained, gives the rookie time to adapt to NFL speed, master the playbook, and refine his mechanics without the crushing pressure of carrying a franchise on Day 1.

As it stands, Shedeur Sanders slots in as QB3 on the Browns' depth chart behind Flacco and Gabriel. While his massive following from his Colorado days continues to clamor for snaps, the Browns appear committed to the long-term approach. Team sources stress that his preseason struggles, particularly against the Rams when he was sacked multiple times, only reinforced the idea that more preparation is needed.

For now, the rookie will likely spend 2025 watching, absorbing, and sharpening his skills, with the hope that when his moment finally comes, he will be fully ready to justify both the faith of the front office and the passion of his growing fanbase.