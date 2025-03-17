The Cleveland Browns signed Myles Garrett to the richest contract ever given to a defensive player this offseason. It was their biggest move of free agency, which leaves a lot of holes to fill in the draft. With the second-overall pick, they can change their entire franchise outlook. Who will the Browns take in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator?

The Browns finally have most of their own draft picks in 2025. Their fifth-round pick is the property of the Minnesota Vikings and they have Buffalo's third-rounder from the Amari Cooper trade. They could trade down from the number two spot to a team that wants a quarterback. Or they could take a quarterback to help replace Deshaun Watson. It is a big decision for Andrew Berry to make and it may cost him his job.

Will the Browns trade down from the number two spot? Or will they take the quarterback of the future?

The Browns go quarterback at number two

The question at the top of this draft is where will Cam Ward go and will there be a trade down? At number one, the Titans keep their pick and take Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Now the Browns are up and they hang up the phone on everyone to take their quarterback. Cam Ward from the University of Miami is the pick.

Ward is the top quarterback in this draft and Deshaun Watson's Achilles injury looms large for Cleveland. After missing so many first-round picks from trading for Watson, they need to hit on every pick moving forward. If Ward hits, Jayden Daniels just showed how important a quarterback can be.

Improving the defense in the second round

In 2023, the Browns made the playoffs thanks to a great season from Joe Flacco and their defense. But the defense took a significant step back last season and could use some new faces. They take one in the second round, in UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

Schwesinger broke out in his final season in Westwood, playing 705 snaps in all 12 games. He made 100 tackles, graded out well against the run and pass, and even picked off two passes. The Bruins defense was anchored by Schwesinger in the middle and he could be the future of the Browns defense. Using a second-rounder on such an important position is a smart play by Berry and Cleveland.

Two offensive weapons in the third round

The Browns have their own third-round pick and Buffalo's, which comes at the opposite end of the round. With the first one, they take a potential replacement for Nick Chubb. Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson is staying in Ohio and heading to the Browns with the 67th overall pick.

Henderson was part of the running-back duo that led the Buckeyes to the National Championship this season. He racked up 1,300 total yards and 11 touchdowns in his final season in Columbus. Chubb hurt his foot last year and is an unrestricted free agent right now. The Browns could use a new running back and Henderson could be the guy to do it.

Later in the third round, the Browns add another player around Ward. They take wide receiver Tai Felton out of the University of Maryland at 94th overall. Felton spent four years in College Park and cracked 1,000 yards for the first time in his senior year. He is 6'2″, and 178 pounds so not a traditional number-one receiver but could be a speed option behind Jerry Jeudy.

The Browns beef up the offensive line

The Browns had a lot of issues last year but keeping their quarterback clean was a massive problem. If Watson does come back, they need to keep him upright to keep him healthy. And if Ward is the quarterback, the Browns need to give him time to assimilate into the NFL. With all of the questions at quarterback, they need an offensive lineman. That's why they take Rutgers tackle Hollin Pierce with the 104th overall pick.

In 38 starts with the Scarlet Knights over three years, Pierce allowed only four sacks. He was an excellent player on a mediocre Rutgers team last year and could be a sleeper in this draft. By taking him in the fifth round, the Browns can take their time developing him and use him sparingly.

The Browns need a great draft to make the Myles Garrett signing worth the investment. They were as far away from the playoffs as any team in the league last year and these players may be the guys to get them back this year.