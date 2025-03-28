Oh, how the rumors swirl at pick No. 2. Will the Cleveland Browns get too desperate for a quarterback? Or will they settle for the best player on the board? Well, here’s what the Pro Football Focus simulator dealt the Browns in a seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft.

Cleveland must wait on the Tennessee Titans to determine their immediate draft future. The Titans are widely believed to take Cam Ward in the top spot. Anything other than that pick would probably land Ward in a Browns uniform.

However, in this mock, the Titans grabbed Cam Ward as expected.

Browns get edge rusher Adbul Carter at No. 2

This pick met the draft expectations, and it’s one the Browns fans will likely love for years to come. Carter is a true game-changer and should provide an incredible one-two punch along with Myles Garrett.

Carter received a 7.00 grade from nfl.com, which is a Pro Bowl rating. However, that may even be a little too low.

“Carter has the urgency and athletic talent to bombard the stat sheet,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s always first out and first into contact after the snap but can dart into gaps or around blocks as a penetrator. He’s willing to scrap at the point of attack; additional time in the weight room might be in order for his move up in class. Carter rushes with a rabid, all-game intensity that’s hard for opponents to match.

“He explodes out of the blocks and can force tackles to abandon their technique to go catch him. (And) he can bend and flatten at the top of the rush or hit a game-breaking spin counter inside. He’s good with his hands but needs to keep working in that area to prevent long punchers from knocking him off-course.”

The Penn State product said he believes he should be the Titans’ pick, according to nfl.com.

“I feel like I'm the best player in the country,” Carter said. “And the best player should be selected No. 1. “(The Titans) have the No. 1 pick, and I want to be the No. 1 pick.”

Whatever team gets him, he said he’s willing to bend to the scheme.

“Definitely defensive end or edge rusher, but I feel like I could play wherever my coaches need,” Carter said. “Wherever they feel the need, that's where I'll play.”

The unfortunate thing for the Browns is they will pass on quarterback Shedeur Sanders for this pick. Interestingly, in this mock, Sanders lasted until pick No. 21, going to the Steelers. Deshaun Watson is listed atop the Browns’ depth chart, but will likely miss a big chunk — if not all — of the 2025 season as he recovers from a second Achilles injury. Journeyman Kenny Pickett is listed as the Browns’ backup quarterback.

Browns get a safety with pick in Round 2

Defense turned out to be the name of the game as the Brown chose that side of the ball for their second high-impact selection. They grabbed South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.

He’s 6-foot-3 and weighs 220 pounds, and can be a little up and down.

“The assessment of Emmanwori’s tape could depend on which games you watch,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a “first to the action” mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline.

“He’s capable of playing over the top, inside the box, or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends. He’s upright with average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has rare NFL traits and talent.”

Emmanwori caught Mel Kiper Jr.’s eye at the Combine, according to espn.com.

“Everyone was talking about Emmanwori as a potential combine standout,” Kiper wrote. “He lived up to the hype in a big way. His 43-inch vertical and 11-foot, 6-inch broad jump ranked No. 1 among all players. His 4.38-second time in the 40 ranked second among safeties (though his 1.49-second 10-yard split was first). It was pure domination, and his outstanding explosion was on full display.”

Imagine if both Carter and Emmanwori both hit. The Browns could have the top defensive unit in the NFL.

Another defensive hit comes in Round 3

Think about how this mock draft played out. Already securing two premier talents, the Browns tried to hit another defensive line drive with Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison.

However, Morrison has his limitations.

“Linear outside cornerback whose eye-catching ball production must be balanced out by his inconsistencies in coverage,” Zierlein wrote. “Morrison would appear to be a natural press corner, but he lacks ideal footwork to mirror and match not only the release but the initial route breaks.”

This seemed like the spot to go offense. The Browns could have taken tackles Ozzy Trapilo (Boston College) or Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota). Or they could have addressed the running back position with Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson.

Instead, the Browns settled for running back Damien Martinez out of Miami with their second third-round pick. He could turn into a starter, but doesn’t have the flash of Henderson.

Browns get QB in Round 4

Cleveland settled for Ohio State signal-caller Will Howard in Round 4. It’s a yawn pick with little upside.

The Browns had four picks in Round 6, reeling in running back Marcus Yarns (Delaware), defensive lineman Tim Smith (Alabama), tight end Caden Prieskorn (Mississippi), and running back Tahj Brooks of Texas Tech. In the seventh round, the Browns finally got a wide receiver. The somewhat useless selection netted Kyren Lacy of LSU and left the team lacking at the position heading into the 2025 season.

Overall, the Browns had a great start. But after Round 2 it muddled into a big mess. Grade: B-minus.