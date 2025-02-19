As the NFL Draft approaches, many people want to know where Shedeur Sanders could end up, and there's a good chance that he's gone early off the board. Teams are interested in him, but it's not certain with which team he thinks he could be the most successful. The Cleveland Browns are an option, and recently, Sanders made an admission about the team while playing Madden.

“I like how the [Browns] move around on there,” Sanders said when asked which team he plays with on Madden.

Though Madden is just a game, if Sanders can envision himself in that offense with the players on the team, that could be a good thing. Sanders could be a real choice for Sanders, but they could also go in many different directions depending on what they want for the future of the team.

Could the Browns draft Shedeur Sanders?

The Browns have the second pick in the NFL, and they could be keeping their options up from every position standpoint. One of those reasons is the trade request that Myles Garrett recently asked for, which could change a lot on who they pick, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

“The Browns — like the Titans — will do their homework on the top of the quarterback class, and I wouldn't rule out one of Ward or Sanders going here. But considering the recent trade request by Myles Garrett and Carter's overall value as a prospect, the Browns might decide to sort the QB situation at a later pick or in free agency,” Yates wrote.

If the Browns decide to trade Garrett, Abdul Carter seems like a real option for him to replace what they'll be missing on defense. If they decide to keep Garrett, going for a quarterback sounds like the best option, especially considering Deshaun Watson will be out for most of the season after rupturing his Achilles once again.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the top two quarterback prospects in the draft, and there's a very good chance that the Tennessee Titans will pick one of those two. Whoever is still there at the second pick, the Browns could select them, and they could be the quarterback of the future. The question still stands on who is the better quarterback between the two, and they both bring different things to the field.

It may be a decision that comes down to the wire, but it all starts with the Titans.