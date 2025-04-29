To say that Stephen A. Smith is Shedeur Sanders's biggest cheerleader in the media would be an understatement. It almost looks like he wanted to toe-to-toe with anyone who dared to justify Sanders being downgraded to the fifth round of the NFL Draft and being the 144th pick by the Cleveland Browns.

His enthusiastic desire to stick up for Sanders led him to do the unthinkable, which is saying a lot considering that Smith is flirting with the idea of running for President of the United States.

On Sunday, Smith compared Sanders' situation to that of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“We haven’t seen anything like [Sanders’ slide]. And when you’re talking about the owners… It seems very Kaepernick-like, as in Colin Kaepernick,” he posted.

As if to say that the NFL owners conspired to keep out Sanders because he is an outspoken black quarterback.

The attempt to compare the two is foolhardy for too many reasons.

Shedeur Sanders is not Colin Kaepernick

In an attempt to engage in a refresher course on history, Colin Kaepernick was the 49ers' backup quarterback in 2016. Kaepernick famously took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

The league subsequently blackballed him, and he hasn't set foot on an NFL field since. In the process, Kaepernick became a pariah in some quarters of the American electorate.

Meanwhile, Sanders is largely heralded by the fans and on social media.

His dynamic play, ability to make difficult throws in the pocket, and pass accuracy made him one of the most compelling college football players while in Colorado.

Sanders playing alongside now Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter and under the helm of his hall of fame father Deion Sanders, Colorado became a cultural juggernaut. Not to belabor the point, but Sanders is living up with some coveted endorsements from Nike, Gatorade, and Google to name a few.

Sure, Kaepernick got his famous Nike campaign in 2018, but that was only when Corporate America was trying to appease a movement for social justice when it was trendy. Now they are back to big business as usual.

And besides, the Browns have welcomed Sanders with open arms.

Being Outspoken is not the same for Shedeur Sanders and Colin Kaepernick

Furthermore, to somehow correlate being outspoken for a cause to simply speaking is where Smith really misses the point.

Kaepernick was using his platform and his voice to draw attention to a pertinent social issue. Sanders is following in his father's footsteps by talking about how he is the greatest thing since life spread, even though he hasn't played an NFL game yet.

Who knows if Sanders will become a breakout star? Time will tell, especially since the Browns need a consistent quarterback.

But he has got to back up his words with actions. He also can't ride on his father's coattails for too much longer.

Love him or hate him, there is no question that Stephen A. Smith is an intelligent man. He is also very well versed in the history of sports and its connection to societal issues.

But he missed the mark with this one. He of all people should know that.

You can't connect a former player standing up for something versus a newcomer standing up for self interest.