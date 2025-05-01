The Dallas Cowboys lured in nine players for the first Brian Schottenheimer-led team. The incoming head coach will lean on his 2025 NFL Draft class to help lead the new era.

Cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. of East Carolina is labeled the best draft move. There's a 10th rookie to monitor, though. This one arriving to Dallas after going undrafted.

Even the non-drafted deserves attention from the Cowboys. The five-time Super Bowl winners have thrived with UDFA players before.

Starting right tackle Terence Steele was a non-draft pick. Fullback Hunter Luepke is another past UDFA. Even franchise legend Drew Pearson never got selected in the NFL Draft before landing in the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tony Romo is one last past UDFA who led Dallas.

The NFC East franchise has nine more players vying for a roster spot. Here's why this one brings the best chance of becoming No. 53.

Josh Kelly presents strong chance of making final Cowboys roster

Dallas didn't take a single wide receiver between April 24 to 26. Even after numerous mock drafts projected Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona and Matthew Golden of Texas being Cowboys fits. This applies even more pressure for someone to step up next to CeeDee Lamb.

That's where Josh Kelly crashes the party here. The Texas Tech WR is one of the nine UDFA's coming for a roster spot.

Kelly caught 89 passes for 1,023 yards and scored five touchdowns this past season. The Red Raiders weren't the only ones who saw his productivity, though.

The Fresno, California native brings hefty playing experience. All across three different universities. He started out at local university Fresno State — where he played for former head coach Jeff Tedford. Kelly grabbed 87 receptions for 1,305 yards and four touchdowns across four seasons in the Central Valley of California. He even delivered that production with Kalen DeBoer briefly leading the Bulldogs from 2020 to 2021.

He flourished after leaving FS for the 2023 season. The 6-foot-1 target grabbed 61 passes for 923 yards and scored eight times for Washington State. That '23 Cougars team featured future top overall pick Cam Ward feeding him the football. Kelly leaves the college game improving his reception and yardage numbers over the last two seasons.

Why Josh Kelly can crack Cowboys roster

The receivers not named Lamb have placed the All-Pro in a position where he's carrying the unit.

Jalen Tolbert is one exception, following career-highs in all three receiving categories including scoring seven touchdowns. But he never surpassed 50 receptions. He's also entering the final year of his contract. Meanwhile, Jonathan Mingo and KaVontae Turpin battled injuries and inconsistency in '24.

Kelly is an experienced collegiate WR. He's a run-after-catch threat who can deliver chunk plays. He's even showed high concentration during tight coverage while also fighting for the football in the end zone.

Kelly, however, dropped in the draft following a dismal 40-yard dash time (4.7). He's not an explosive route runner for that reason. Yet, he looks quicker on his stem breaks thanks to some rapid fire feet. He's a WR who looks faster in games than in shirt and shorts.

Dallas still needs a contested catch option and one who can work through traffic. Kelly needs to deliver a training camp featuring no dropped passes and lots of red zone touchdowns. He'll need to do the same during August games to make the cut. Fortunately for him, he's got a history of consistent hands and inside-the-20 scoring. The Cowboys' questionable WR core outside of Lamb gives him a chance to shark his way up.