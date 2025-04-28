The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2025 NFL Draft looking to retool a roster that was showing clear signs of erosion. They had questions surrounding their offensive weaponry outside of CeeDee Lamb and growing concerns on the defensive side of the ball. As such, the Cowboys faced a critical draft. Dallas needed to strike a balance—fortifying the trenches while also injecting much-needed youth and talent at skill positions. The result was a draft class that reflects a clear organizational philosophy: rebuild the foundation, find value at premium positions, and take strategic bets on upside.

Cowboys' 2025 NFL Draft Needs

Despite retaining core pieces during free agency, the Cowboys still had significant needs entering the draft. At wide receiver, Lamb remained the undisputed centerpiece. However, the lack of a reliable secondary threat was glaring. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders were brought in to stabilize the running back rotation. That said, neither profiles as a long-term RB1. Meanwhile, defensive departures and lingering injury concerns made reinforcements at cornerback, linebacker, and along the defensive line necessary. Entering the draft, the Cowboys clearly had numerous needs to fill.

Here we'll try to hand out grades for every pick that the Dallas Cowboys made in the recent 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, No. 12: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Grade: B

The Cowboys had a real decision to make at No. 12. They chose to secure their offensive line for years to come by selecting Tyler Booker. After Zack Martin's retirement, this pick made practical sense. Booker was a multi-year SEC starter who brings experience and strength to the interior. However, his limited athleticism showed during pre-draft testing raises questions about his ceiling against faster NFL interior defenders. It's a solid, if unspectacular, pick. Booker should fit the Cowboys' long-term vision of building another dominant line, but this also leaves some flashier talent on the board.

Round 2, No. 44: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

Grade: A-

Dallas needed to find their next great pass-rusher. We think they may have landed one in Ezeiruaku. His skill set draws real comparisons to DeMarcus Lawrence, who just left for the Seattle Seahawks. Yes, Ezeiruaku is not as polished as some of the top-tier edge prospects. That said, his upside is tantalizing. Ezeiruaku is a smart value pick in the middle of the second round.

Round 3, No. 76: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Grade: B+

Shavon Revel would have likely gone a full round higher if not for his ACL injury. The Cowboys made a calculated gamble here. They bet that Revel's recovery will go smoothly and that his fluidity, instincts, and ball skills will translate to the next level. If he returns to form, this could be one of the better steals of Day 2.

Round 5, No. 149: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

Grade: B+

The Cowboys waited to address running back and still managed to find a sparkplug in Jaydon Blue. His explosiveness and breakaway speed make him a home-run threat whenever he touches the ball. Paired with Williams and Sanders, Blue can carve out a valuable role in the offense. Another strong value pick here.

Round 5, No. 152: Shemar James, LB, Florida

Grade: A-

One of the savviest moves of the Cowboys' draft was trading up to secure Shemar James. He is an instinctive, sideline-to-sideline linebacker with leadership traits. James fits perfectly into a defense that desperately needed fresh blood at the second level.

Round 6, No. 204: Ajani Cornelius, OT, Oregon

Grade: B

Ajani Cornelius offers flexibility along the offensive line. That's something Dallas values highly. Sure, Cornelius may never be a star. However, he projects as a capable backup with the potential to step into a starting role if injuries arise.

Round 7, No. 217: Jay Toia, DT, UCLA

Grade: B-

The Cowboys needed depth up front. Toia gives them a stout run defender with NFL-ready size. He may not offer much as a pass-rusher. Still, his ability to clog lanes and eat up space on early downs will be valuable. A solid, low-risk pick this late in the draft.

Round 7, No. 239: Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

Grade: B

Phil Mafah brings a completely different flavor to the Cowboys’ backfield. At 230 pounds, he's a bruiser between the tackles. Yes, he may not have the dynamic upside of Blue. On the flip side, he offers immediate utility in specific game scenarios.

Round 7, No. 247: Tommy Akingbesote, DT, Maryland

Grade: C+

Another stab at defensive line depth, Tommy Akingbesote is more of a project. His size is intriguing, but his technique and leverage need significant refinement. Given the pick’s position, it's a reasonable swing for a developmental player. That said, expectations should be modest.

Final Cowboys Draft Grade: B+

The Cowboys’ 2025 NFL Draft didn’t feature a headline-grabbing move at wide receiver or a first-round skill-position pick. However, Dallas stuck to a clear blueprint: dominate the trenches, find value on defense, and take calculated shots on offensive upside. Booker, Ezeiruaku, and Revel headline a class that could pay major dividends if development and health break their way. The decision to bypass immediate star power at No. 12 could be second-guessed, but the Cowboys seem intent on replicating the blueprint that built their dominant lines of the early 2010s.