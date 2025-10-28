The Dallas Cowboys' defense has reached a crisis point in 2025. Ranked dead last in the NFL in nearly every major defensive category, the Cowboys are desperately searching for solutions before their season completely derails. After trading away superstar linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the season for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, Dallas now finds itself in an ironic position: needing to use those assets to acquire another elite pass rusher.​​

Enter Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, one of the league's most dominant and relentless edge rushers. The four-time Pro Bowler has been the subject of trade speculation throughout October, with multiple reports confirming the Cowboys have reached out about his availability. While Raiders owner Mark Davis has a deep affection for Crosby and the team recently signed him to a massive three-year, $106.5 million extension with $91.5 million guaranteed, the Cowboys possess the perfect package to make Las Vegas reconsider.​​

Why the Raiders Should Consider Trading Maxx Crosby

The Raiders are in full rebuild mode under first-year general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll. At 3-5 and having drafted running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in 2025, Las Vegas is clearly building for the future rather than competing now. Trading veteran quarterback Derek Carr ahead of the 2023 season signaled this direction, and dealing wide receiver Davante Adams during the 2024 campaign reinforced it.​

Crosby, despite being arguably the Raiders' best player, represents significant long-term financial commitment for a team not ready to contend. His $38.1 million cap hit in 2025 ranks among the highest for non-quarterbacks, and he's owed $30 million guaranteed in 2026. For a rebuilding franchise that needs draft capital and young talent across the roster, converting Crosby's value into multiple premium assets makes strategic sense. The Raiders could accelerate their rebuild by several years with the right offer, positioning themselves to compete when their young core matures.​

Additionally, Crosby will turn 29 years old in 2026. While still in his prime, his peak years may not align with the Raiders' championship window, which realistically won't open until 2027 or beyond given their current roster construction.

The Perfect Cowboys Trade Proposal

Here's the blockbuster offer Dallas should present to Las Vegas that checks every box for both organizations:

Cowboys Receive:

DE Maxx Crosby

Raiders Receive:

Cowboys' 2026 first-round pick (acquired from Green Bay in Micah Parsons trade)

Cowboys' own 2026 first-round pick

DE Sam Williams

2026 fourth-round pick

This package gives the Raiders exactly what they need: two first-round selections in a strong 2026 draft class, a young defensive end with upside in Williams, and additional draft capital. With Green Bay currently sitting at 5-2, that Packers pick would likely fall in the late first round (picks 25-32), while Dallas' own selection could be in the top 15 given their defensive struggles. That's two premium picks to accelerate the rebuild.​

Sam Williams, a second-round pick in 2022, provides the Raiders with a 26-year-old edge rusher who has shown flashes but hasn't broken out in Dallas' rotation behind more established players. In Las Vegas, Williams would have an opportunity for significant playing time and could develop into a long-term starter. The fourth-round pick sweetens the deal and gives Las Vegas additional ammunition to address roster needs.​

Why This Trade Works for Dallas

The Cowboys are in win-now mode with quarterback Dak Prescott having one of the best seasons of his career, CeeDee Lamb emerging as an elite receiver, and an offense clicking on all cylinders. The defense, however, is historically bad, ranking 31st in points allowed and yards surrendered through eight games. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has already promised defensive changes following a humiliating 44-24 loss to Denver in Week 8.​

Crosby would immediately transform Dallas' pass rush. The Eastern Michigan product has accumulated 59.5 sacks since 2019, tied for fifth-most in the NFL over that span. His 2025 season has been solid despite missing time, with four sacks and 18 solo tackles in seven games. More importantly, Crosby brings an elite motor and relentless effort that would energize a Cowboys defense lacking identity and intensity.​

From a financial perspective, Dallas can absorb Crosby's contract. While his $38.1 million cap hit is substantial, the Cowboys would be getting a proven All-Pro rather than hoping two first-round picks develop into impact players. Given Dallas' championship aspirations and aging core, trading future draft capital for present production makes sense. The Cowboys already demonstrated this philosophy by extending Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million deal this offseason.​

Pairing Crosby with Kenny Clark, Osa Odighizuwa, and young pass rushers like Donovan Ezeiruaku (Dallas' 2025 second-round pick) would give defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus legitimate building blocks to construct a functional defense. Crosby's leadership and winning mentality would also address the culture issues plaguing the unit.

The Cowboys have proven they're willing to make aggressive moves, trading for wide receiver George Pickens earlier this offseason and dealing Parsons when contract negotiations stalled. Adding Crosby would signal Dallas is all-in on competing in 2025 and 2026, maximizing Prescott's prime years.​

This trade makes perfect sense for both franchises. The Raiders get two first-round picks to continue their rebuild under Spytek and Carroll, plus a young defensive end and extra draft capital. The Cowboys get the elite pass rusher they desperately need to save their season and compete for a championship. It's a win-win scenario that addresses each team's most pressing needs.