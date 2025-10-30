The NFL trade deadline is right around the corner (Nov. 4), as rumors swirl around the entire league. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott weighed in on how he and his teammates are approaching the deadline.

Prescott, who is 32 years old, claimed that the trade deadline can be a great way for NFL teams to improve, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. However, he does admit that it's ultimately up to Jerry Jones and the front office on how to handle the deadline. Dak Prescott ended his statement with an inspiring message for his teammates.

“It definitely can help a team, (not) being naive and understanding where we are,” said Prescott. “To say one position is where we need to go, or that, I'm not sure. Leave it to the guys who are in those talks and I'm sure making those decisions and working hard right now as we near the deadline to figure out something.

Article Continues Below

“It definitely can help. Not going to shy away from saying that,” Dak Prescott continued. “But I will go back to what I said after the last game. I just encourage the guys in the locker room to do whatever they can in this time to shut that talk up. That's just all of us looking in the mirror and trying to say ‘Where can I be better' and ‘How can I take advantage of this opportunity?'”

The Cowboys have been involved in trade rumors in recent weeks. With the team owning a 3-4-1 record, it's possible the franchise sells some players for picks. However, you can't rule out the possibility of Jones using his draft capital as trade bait to potentially find improvements on the roster now.

Dallas has two first-round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft due to the deal that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. But until a new trade comes to fruition, Dak Prescott seemingly wants his teammates focused on the task at hand, which is a Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.