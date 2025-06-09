The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2025 season with a roster in transition, blending established veterans with a promising influx of rookie talent. After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the front office aggressively targeted areas of need in the draft, and early offseason workouts suggest several veterans could see their roles diminished, or even lose their starting jobs, if they don’t rise to the challenge. Here are three Cowboys veterans whose positions are under serious threat from hungry rookies this summer.

Javonte Williams is The Veteran Back in a Crowded Backfield

Javonte Williams arrived in Dallas on a modest one-year, $3 million deal, expected to help stabilize a running back group that underperformed last season. Williams, 25, is coming off a year in which he posted 513 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 139 carries, with an additional 346 yards on 52 receptions. While his pass-catching ability is a plus, his rushing efficiency, just 3.8 yards per carry, dropping to 3.4 in the season’s second half, has left much to be desired.

The Cowboys’ decision not to re-sign Rico Dowdle and instead add Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency signaled a desire for change. But the real shakeup came in the draft, when Dallas selected Jaydon Blue in the fifth round and Phil Mafah in the seventh. Blue brings electric speed and open-field agility, while Mafah offers power and consistency between the tackles. Both rookies have the potential to carve out significant roles, especially if Williams can’t rediscover the burst that made him a coveted back in Denver.

Training camp and preseason will be critical for Williams. If he fails to separate himself from the rookie duo and Sanders, his contract makes him an easy cut. The Cowboys’ backfield could look radically different by midseason, with Williams at risk of being relegated to a backup or rotational role, or even off the roster entirely.

Mazi Smith, A Former First-Rounder Facing a Rookie Challenge

Two years ago, Mazi Smith was seen as a foundational piece for the Cowboys’ defensive front. The 6’2”, 342-pound nose tackle was drafted in the first round for his ability to anchor the middle and eat up double teams. But Smith’s development has stalled, and Dallas finished a woeful 29th against the run last season. The front office responded by drafting Jay Toia, a massive, gap-plugging tackle from UCLA, in the seventh round.

Toia has quickly turned heads during OTAs, earning “repeated work” with the starting defense and impressing coaches with his run-stopping prowess. “Stop the run, that’s my biggest strength,” Toia told reporters, and that’s exactly what the Cowboys need after last year’s struggles. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is seeking tougher, more disciplined play up front, and Toia’s aggressive bull rush and leverage could make him a surprise contributor in goal-line and short-yardage situations.

Smith, meanwhile, is entering a pivotal third season. The pressure is mounting for him to translate his physical tools into production, especially with Toia nipping at his heels. Suppose Smith can’t show improvement in camp. In that case, the Cowboys may not hesitate to increase Toia’s snap count, potentially pushing Smith into a rotational or backup role despite his first-round pedigree.

Donovan Wilson The Veteran Safety Under the Microscope

Donovan Wilson has been a fixture in the Cowboys’ secondary, but his grip on a starting role is more tenuous than ever. After signing a three-year, $21 million extension in 2023, Wilson’s performance dipped in 2024, he ranked 112th among NFL safeties according to Pro Football Focus, struggling in coverage and failing to recapture the form he showed under former coordinator Dan Quinn.

Now, with a new defensive coordinator in Matt Eberflus, the Cowboys are placing a premium on versatility and coverage skills at safety. Younger, cheaper options like Juanyeh Thomas and Markquese Bell are pushing for increased playing time, and both offer the athleticism and upside the coaching staff covets. The Cowboys could save significant cap space by moving on from Wilson, especially if he fails to stand out in training camp.

Wilson’s fit in Eberflus’s scheme is uncertain, and his contract makes him a prime candidate for a post-June 1 cut if the team needs flexibility. Unless he can adapt and deliver a strong preseason, Wilson could find himself replaced by one of the ascending young safeties, a move that would signal a new era for the Dallas defense.

The 2025 season represents a crossroads for several Cowboys veterans. Javonte Williams, Mazi Smith, and Donovan Wilson all face stiff competition from rookies eager to make their mark. With a new coaching staff and a mandate for improvement, Dallas is poised to let the best players win, regardless of age or contract status. The result should be a more competitive roster, but it may come at the expense of some familiar faces.