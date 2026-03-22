he atmosphere surrounding the Chicago Bears has shifted from cautious optimism to a full-blown roar of expectation. Under GM Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson, the Midway is no longer a place where dreams go to die. Instead, it's where championship aspirations are meticulously drafted. Diving deep into the 2026 NFL season, the urgency is palpable. The 2026 free agency period has seen the Bears operate with the mindset that they are ready to claim their seat at the head of the NFC table.

Magical ride through 2025

To understand where the Bears are going, we must appreciate the Herculean leap they took in 2025. It was a season defined by the “clutch gene.” Chicago became the first team in the modern era to record seven wins when trailing in the final two minutes. Rising star Caleb Williams shattered the narrative that the Bears couldn't develop a franchise quarterback. He threw for a team-record 3,942 yards and led a high-octane offense that finished top 10 in scoring. The 11-6 record and an emotional Wild Card victory over the Green Bay Packers signaled a changing of the guard in the NFC North. It also proved that Johnson’s cultural overhaul had taken root faster than anyone in the Windy City dared to hope.

Navigating the 2026 free agency

The opening of the 2026 free agency window was about a strategic reloading. Losing veterans like Kevin Byard III and DJ Moore was a bitter pill for the faithful to swallow. Poles, though, has responded by prioritizing depth and versatility. The front office focused on stabilizing the offensive line through the acquisition of Garrett Bradbury and the re-signing of Braxton Jones. They have also injected veteran experience into the locker room with the return of Case Keenum. Chicago seems to have moved away from high-priced stars in favor of high-ceiling contributors who fit the “hard-nosed, high-IQ” identity that Johnson demands.

Evaluating the haul

S Coby Bryant

Grade: A

The big name of this defensive class is undoubtedly Coby Bryant. He is fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Seahawks where he recorded a career-high four interceptions in 2025. Bryant brings the “Darkside” pedigree to a Chicago secondary that lost its veteran anchor. He is a ball-hawk in every sense of the word,. His ability to transition seamlessly between nickel corner and safety gives Dennis Allen a Swiss Army knife to deploy against the league's most sophisticated passing attacks. Bryant is a winner, a playmaker, and exactly the kind of presence that turns a good defense into a feared one.

LB Devin Bush

Grade: B+

Poles shocked some by handing Bush a three-year, $30 million deal. However, the logic is sound. Bush regained his sideline-to-sideline speed last season. In Johnson’s system, he’ll be asked to hunt. Pairing him with Tremaine Edmunds creates a linebacker duo that covers an incredible amount of grass. If Bush remains healthy, this contract will look like a steal by mid-October.

DL Kentavius Street and Neville Gallimore

Grade: C

These are pure depth moves intended to shore up the rotation. Neither Street nor Gallimore are going to lead the league in sacks. Still, they are gap-fillers who allow the stars to stay fresh. These “blue-collar” signings are necessary, even if they don't generate many headlines.

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Offensive moves

OL Jedrick Wills Jr

Grade: B-

This is the definition of a high-reward reclamation project. Wills sat out the 2025 season. That said, his pedigree as a former top-10 pick is undeniable. By signing him to a one-year “prove it” deal, the Bears have created a fierce competition at left tackle. If Wills can rediscover his early-career form, Caleb Williams will have the best blindside protection of his young career.

C Garrett Bradbury

Grade: C+

Replacing a retiring Pro Bowler like Drew Dalman is no easy task. The trade for Bradbury feels like a safe, if uninspiring, stopgap. Bradbury is a technician who understands zone blocking. However, he does lack the raw power Dalman provided. Bradbury will keep the operation running. Still, he won't be the dominant force the Bears are used to in the middle.

WR Kalif Raymond

Grade: B

With the departure of Moore and Duvernay, the Bears needed a spark plug. Raymond is a savvy veteran who can stretch the field and provide elite special teams value. He won't be the WR1 hre. however, he creates space for Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland to feast in the intermediate areas of the field.

Chicago’s championship trajectory

Persuasively speaking, the Bears have navigated this offseason with the poise of a veteran contender. They didn't panic when stars walked out the door. They simply went out and found better fits for the current timeline. Coby Bryant is the game-changer this city needed to maintain its defensive identity. The investments in the trenches also show a commitment to long-term sustainability. This team is faster, smarter, and deeper than the one that took the field a year ago. If you aren't a believer in what Ryan Poles is building, you simply aren't paying attention. The 2026 Chicago Bears are no longer an “up-and-coming” team. In many ways, they have arrived.