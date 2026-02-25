The Dallas Cowboys are approaching a crucial offseason in 2026 after a disappointing 7-9-1 finish, prompting the organization to reevaluate its roster strategy. A key priority is securing the future of wide receiver George Pickens, who became an essential part of the offense during his first year with the team. Vice President Stephen Jones recently confirmed that Dallas is leaning toward using the franchise tag on Pickens, which has a projected value of $28.82 million.

While the tag would guarantee that he remains with the Cowboys for 2026, many believe that a long-term extension worth approximately $125 million over four years would provide the necessary stability.

This extension would keep the 25-year-old playmaker in a Cowboys uniform through 2030.

To address the defensive struggles that followed the controversial Micah Parsons trade, the Cowboys are seeking outside expertise. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports that the team is hiring renowned private pass rush trainer Brandon Jordan for a consultant role.

The #Cowboys are hiring prominent private pass rush trainer Brandon Jordan in a pass rush consultant role, sources tell @CBSSports. Has trained numerous premier NFL players. Has also been a pass rush consultant with Denver. Was previously a pass rush specialist with Seattle. pic.twitter.com/6WK4mkx2wa — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 24, 2026

Article Continues Below

Jordan is well-respected throughout the league, having trained numerous elite NFL players and previously serving as a pass rush specialist for the Seahawks and a consultant for the Broncos. His hiring indicates a serious effort by the front office to rejuvenate a front seven that had difficulty maintaining consistent pressure during the 2025 season.

The offensive line is also undergoing proactive changes to ensure stability and health for the upcoming season. All-Pro lineman Tyler Smith recently underwent a cleanup surgery on his right knee following the Pro Bowl.

Smith, who earned a $96 million extension for his outstanding performance at guard, also demonstrated his versatility last season by shifting to left tackle during an injury crisis.

With the medical concerns and bringing in specialized coaching like Jordan, the Cowboys are laying the foundation for an essential bounce-back year in 2026.