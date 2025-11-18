The Dallas Cowboys got a huge win on Monday Night Football. Dallas defeated Las Vegas 33-16 on a night where both teams honored the life of Marshawn Kneeland. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer wore his heart on his sleeve when talking about Kneeland.

Schottenheimer got emotional when talking about Kneeland after Monday's big win.

“I'd be lying if I said I didn't have some tears when I first put this shirt on, as you can imagine,” Schottenheimer said, clearly filled with emotion, per ESPN's Todd Archer. “But more than anything, I know Marshawn was looking down on us, and we wanted to make him proud. And I think we did that.”

Schottenheimer was wearing one of the shirts that memorialized Kneeland, who passed away on November 6th.

Kneeland's death hits the Cowboys hard. The team spent the early part of last week meeting as a whole, and in smaller groups, with grief counselors, per Archer. The Cowboys also held a candlelight vigil for Kneeland on Tuesday.

Dallas resumed practices on Thursday ahead of Monday Night Football.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott honors Marshawn Kneeland after Monday Night Football

Schottenheimer was not the only Cowboys figure to make a touching tribute to Kneeland on Monday.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott explained that the players wanted to honor Kneeland with a strong performance on the field.

“Obviously, coming out there tonight and playing with the style that he played with, the intensity, the effort, the finish, super proud of the guys,” Prescott said after the game. “This doesn't put a cap on it. We're going to continue to move forward, shining a light on Marshawn and carrying his legacy. And we need to play like this every week moving forward. He'll always be with us.”

Prescott also wrote the words “one love” on his wrist tape. It was one of Kneeland's favorite sayings.

Dallas must feel good about getting a statement win to honor Kneeland's memory.

Next up for the Cowboys is a Week 12 matchup against the Eagles.