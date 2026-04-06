The Dallas Cowboys are in full-on NFL Draft prep mode currently, as the event looms later on this month. The Cowboys have several areas of need on their roster, including the running back room, which was one of the few areas of their offense that underwhelmed a bit during their 2025 season.

Recently, reports emerged from ESPN that the Cowboys were holding pre-draft workouts with Texas A&M running back EJ Smith, son of the legendary Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith.

Now, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is reacting to that development.

“Very cool,” Schottenheimer said, per Todd Archer of ESPN. “You know me, man, I'm family. I'm all family. And you watch his film and he was an incredible short-yardage runner, powerful. But, yeah, just watching him move, seeing him in person, the type of young man he is, it's cool.”

The younger Smith began his college career at Stanford before transferring to Texas A&M, helping the Aggies along to their historic 2025 season, which resulted in a trip to the college football playoff.

While he may not have quite the hype that his father did heading into the draft, clearly, Schottenheimer is intrigued with Smith's abilities, beyond just his last name.

It remains to be seen where on their draft board the Cowboys have projected Smith, but if the opportunity were to present itself, it seems that Schottenheimer has no reservations about taking a chance on him.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys also have plenty of other areas to address this offseason, most of them on defense, where they were among the worst units in the NFL this past season.

The NFL draft is slated to get underway later this month in Pittsburgh.