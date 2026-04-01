The Dallas Cowboys were among the top teams linked to a Maxx Crosby trade until the Baltimore Ravens swooped in and landed the Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher.

However, that trade ultimately — and shockingly — got nixed by the Ravens after a failed physical, prompting Crosby's quick U-turn to Las Vegas.

Baltimore has taken flak for its decision to cancel the Crosby trade, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees no problem with the move.

“For me, there’s no hidden item there,” Jones said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“You have to pass a physical. You have to. And we’ve never completed an agreement until the player passes a physical. That implies that your doctors, your trainers and everybody involved gets to take a look at him. That goes with the territory, contined the 83-year-old Jones.

“We would have basically had the same conditions with the physical. As you know, we were in on making an offer for him. So he would have come to Dallas, and we’ll all just guess what would have happened.”

It is also worth noting that the Cowboys, to some extent, were involved in Baltimore's decision to abandon the Crosby trade agreement. Following the trade collapse, it was revealed that Cowboys surgeon Daniel Cooper was among those consulted by the Ravens.

Dallas made offers to the Ravens for Crosby, but when it became apparent that Baltimore would send the pass rusher elsewhere, the Cowboys moved on and traded for Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary.