The Dallas Cowboys have had a puzzling offseason, with no indication of the team's goals. After the Cowboys traded their top defensive tackle, their defense lost some value, and they have not improved the offense. This led NFL insiders to debate what the Cowboys are actually doing, according to Mike Sando of The Athletic.

“The Cowboys own two of the top 20 picks in the draft, which should help them for the long term, but is there any evidence they are pushing to get past where they’ve been for decades?” one exec asked.

The Cowboys traded for Rashan Gary earlier in the offseason, further confusing the rest of the league. The pass rush was not great for the Cowboys last season. Gary had 7.5 sacks last season and one forced fumble. Yet, there is no one else on the team who can generate that kind of pressure.

In addition to the questions about the defense, these execs also question what the plan was for Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens, and whether the team would give massive contracts to two receivers.

“What are they going to do with Pickens? Are you going to have two receivers making (at least $34 million, CeeDee Lamb's APY), plus the quarterback (Dak Prescott) making $60 million?” The exec asked.

With the Cowboys preparing for the NFL Draft, there is still room to add some foundational pieces. After the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East for the second consecutive season, it left the rest of the division scrambling to find ways to overtake them. If the Cowboys' offseason moves are any indication, there is a lot of doubt about whether they can truly challenge them.