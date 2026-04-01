The NFL has never been shy about pushing its limits. Now, it is planning to add an 18th game to the regular season.

While no final decision has been made, the idea has gained traction among team owners and league executives, and it is widely viewed as a realistic possibility. The NFL Players Association, however, is pushing back.

The debate comes down to a familiar issue: Revenue growth versus the players' health. Adding an 18th game would mean more physical toll for the players, but it could also make the NFL progress economically, which could be a win for everyone.

For his part, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is on board with expanding the 17-game schedule, as reported by Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt.

“When the ducks quack, feed them. We have that demand for our games, and because of the hard work of the great players we have, we have a great demand. We should address it, respond to it, and feed it,” said Jones.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the NFL’s growing interested and expanded schedule, that includes games on different days of the week and holidays — and could include an 18th game in the near future. “When the ducks quack, feed them.” pic.twitter.com/sCf3761D3H — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 31, 2026

But then again, the 83-year-old Jones is a businessman, so it is safe to assume that he might be envisioning the profit-making of the Cowboys more than the players' welfare.

The last time the NFL expanded the regular season was in 2021, when it added a 17th game.

The players have been consistent in stressing that even one extra outing increases the risk of injury. For them, that would affect not only their short-term availability but also their long-term health.

Those in favor of adding an 18th game, on the other hand, have argued that it would make for a balanced calendar since teams can play nine games at home and nine games on the road.

The NFL is dealing with big issues in the offseason, including the possible strike of the referees due to their labor dispute with the league.