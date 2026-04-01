The Green Bay Packers are in need of an edge rusher after trading Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick in 2027. Jadeveon Clowney is still available in free agency, and one fan asked a team Insider his thoughts about Green Bay potentially signing Clowney to the roster.

However, that Insider, Wes Hodkiewicz, didn't really answer the question in his mailbag. Instead, Hodkiewicz went on a little rant about how he believes the Cowboys were odd to trade a future draft pick for Gary when they could have just re-signed Clowney. Even if Rashan Gary is technically an upgrade.

“Did anyone else find it strange, though, that Dallas sent a fourth-round pick to Green Bay for Rashan Gary (and assumed his contract) rather than just re-signing Clowney?” asked Hodkiewicz. “Gary is younger, and it wouldn't surprise me at all if he has a career year in 2026, but I just found that quizzical the Cowboys let Clowney walk after he over exceeded my relatively modest expectations for him.”

Jadeveon Clowney's 12th season in the NFL, and his first with the Cowboys, turned out to be a solid outing despite the defense struggling as a whole. The three-time Pro Bowler ended the 2025-26 campaign with 41 combined tackles (24 solo), 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He managed to record those numbers through 13 games played (six starts).

That's impressive for a true veteran of the sport. One would think a playoff-caliber team might be interested in acquiring Jadeveon Clowney as a solid rotational option on the defensive line. Maybe that could be the Packers. But for now, Clowney remains a free agent.