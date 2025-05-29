Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer made a surprising comment about star quarterback Dak Prescott. The franchise is coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign and is looking to bounce back in a crowded NFC East. It won't be easy with teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders retaining most of their roster after phenomenal seasons, but Dallas is talented. Prescott is returning to the field, looking to regain his All-Pro form from 2023.

The 31-year-old is on a massive contract and will be relied on heavily to carry the offense. The Cowboys have added some additional weapons this offseason around their quarterback, but a lot will be on Prescott's shoulders in 2025. Schottenheimer, however, made an eye-opening statement on his quarterback to insider RJ Ochoa. The Editor-In-Chief of Blogging The Boys detailed that the Cowboys head coach believes all the team's QBs are in a “developmental phase,” while offering the following comment:

“The minute these quarterbacks think that they figured it all out, that's probably when it's time for them to think about doing something different.”

The Cowboys will have to navigate a demanding schedule in 2025

Taking last season into account, Dallas' schedule is brutal. The Cowboys are set to face 10 teams that made the playoffs in 2024, including the two teams that played in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Still, this is a roster that's built to win now with plenty of stars about. That includes Prescott along with All-Pro wideout CeeDee Lamb and perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons. Parsons is currently embroiled in contract negotiations that will hopefully be resolved soon.

In addition, the Cowboys added former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens to hopefully significantly bolster the passing attack. Overall, Prescott and Schottenheimer's relationship is critical for the Cowboys' future. If Dak cannot rekindle the kind of form he was in in 2023, this team will not be able to contend with the likes of the Eagles, Commanders, or any of the top NFC squads. The Cowboys will receive ultimate clarity in 2025 as they virtually run it back with this core.