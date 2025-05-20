Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has kept a low profile during the offseason. But Prescott had something to say on the Cowboys acquiring WR George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He expressed excitement about bringing on a guy who can catch the ball with relative ease.

As for Prescott, he spoke for the first time on Tuesday about his state of mind upon returning to the practice facility, per Briana Aldridge of CBS News Texas.

“I feel good” he said.

The Cowboys are coming off an unspectacular 7-10 season. A season that was largely defined by inconsistency and coaching changes. Former head coach Mike McCarthy was replaced by Brian Schottenheimer for the 2025 season.

During the offseason, the Cowboys are seeking to maximize their talents in acquiring trades. There are three prospects Dallas is seeking (Jonah Williams, Patrick Queen, and Dameon Pierce) who could potentially strengthen their offensive line.

The acquisition of Pickens to play alongside CeeCee Lamb helps add depth to their receivers. They also extended contracts for top players Micah Parsons, Tyler Smith, Jake Ferguson, and DaRon Bland.

But the Cowboys best chances of becoming contenders again will rely in part on the health and well-being of Prescott.

Dak Prescott is looking to rebound after a dismal year

Prescott was hindered by injuries last season. Mainly, he injured his hamstring during Week 9 that required surgery.

Prescott's touchdown rate and pass yardage were lower than they were in his previous seasons.

Ultimately, the Cowboys couldn't recover from his absence. Prescott had surgery in November and is looking to get back into full form for the 2025 season.

A season in which he will play out the final year of his contract. As a result, there is added pressure on him to succeed.

The addition of Pickens to play alongside Lamb gives Prescott another experienced and trusted receiver.

All in all, it's destined to be a year for Prescott to prove he can once again become a top notch quarterback.