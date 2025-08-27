The Dallas Cowboys and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer kick off their season in less than two weeks. However, the Cowboys are without their best player. Micah Parsons and Dallas owner/general manager Jerry Jones continue to fight in an ongoing contract dispute. Similarly to Dak Prescott, Schottenheimer isn't worried about Parsons missing Week 1's game.

Dallas plays the Philadelphia Eagles in the first regular season game of the 2025-26 NFL season. However, things are not looking good for the Cowboys defense. Even though Jones has spoken about the disagreement with the media multiple times, he refuses to budge in negotiations. He believes that he and Parsons struck a deal in March that the Pro Bowler is not honoring.

The dispute has drowned Dallas in negative attention and distraction since training camp began this summer. However, Prescott nor Schottenheimer believe that Parsons is going to miss Week 1's game. Each think that a deal is going to get done at some point. However, Dallas' head coach wants the star on the field so he can prepare for the season, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota.

“We want him out there as soon as possible,” Schottenheimer said. “The best way to get good at football is to play football. … There will be a ramp-up program for him.”

While Schottenheimer and Prescott have faith in Jones to resolve the conflict, there is not light at the end of the tunnel. The Cowboys' general manager wanted help from Michael Irvin to get Parsons to negotiate with him. However, the one person Jones doesn't want to speak to is Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta.

Prescott had a similar dispute with Jones last season. The quarterback ended up signing his massive deal hours before the Cowboys' season kicked off. It looks like Dallas and Parsons will have a similar climax with a date against the Eagles looming.