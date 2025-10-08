Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer recently praised Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle as both teams prepare for their Week 6 matchup on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Schottenheimer acknowledged Dowdle’s ability and praised his effectiveness as a runner.

“Rico is a skilled runner,” Schottenheimer said, according to Around The NFL’s Christian Gonzales on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dowdle, 26, is coming off a breakout performance in Week 5, helping lead Carolina to a 27-24 comeback win over the Miami Dolphins. After trailing 17-0 early, the Panthers rallied behind Dowdle’s 206-yard rushing performance on 23 carries. He averaged 9.0 yards per attempt, scored a touchdown, and broke off a 53-yard run — his longest of the season. Dowdle also added three receptions for 28 yards on four targets in the passing game.

Panthers lean on Rico Dowdle as former Cowboys RB prepares to face old team in Week 6

Now in his first season with Carolina, Dowdle has totaled 289 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 51 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt across five games. The Panthers hold a 2-3 record heading into Week 6.

Dowdle previously played with the Cowboys for three seasons, including a career-best year in 2024. Last season, he appeared in all 17 games and rushed for 1,079 yards on 235 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt. He also scored two touchdowns and had three fumbles, losing two.

Signed by the Panthers during the offseason, Dowdle has stepped in as the team’s lead back and quickly become a focal point of the offense. His production has provided a spark to a Carolina team adjusting to a new offensive identity in 2025.

The Cowboys enter Week 6 with a 2-1-2 record following a 37-22 win over the New York Jets. Their defense, which held the Jets to under 100 yards rushing in Week 5, will face a difficult test trying to contain a familiar face in Dowdle.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Panthers is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.