The Carolina Panthers erased a 17-point deficit on their way to a thrilling 27–24 comeback victory over the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium, marking their second consecutive home win.

Running back Rico Dowdle stole the spotlight, rushing for a career-high 206 yards and tying Jonathan Stewart’s 2009 performance for the second-most rushing yards in a single game in franchise history, per The Athletic’s Joe Person.

Dowdle, who joined the Panthers this offseason on a one-year, $2.75 million deal after five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, turned a backup role into a breakout performance.

Filling in for the injured Chuba Hubbard, he gashed Miami’s defense with relentless runs and physicality, including 100 yards after contact and two carries over 40 yards.

His 53-yard sprint in the third quarter ignited Carolina’s comeback, and his 43-yard burst in the fourth set up the go-ahead touchdown that gave the Panthers their first lead of the game.

“I think they know for sure,” Dowdle said when asked about facing his former team next week, as noticed by ESPN. “They didn’t keep me there for five years for no reason. They’ve just got to buckle up.”

That motivation will carry into next Sunday’s matchup against Dallas, a team that once overlooked him. Dowdle rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season with the Cowboys but departed after contract talks fell apart.

Now, as he prepares to face his former teammates, he’s doing so with newfound momentum and confidence.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales praised Dowdle’s energy and resilience after the comeback win. “It’s the attitude he ran with, the violence that he ran with, finishing through arm tackles, something we’ve been challenging our guys on,” Canales said postgame.

“When we get to that second level, have a plan for how you finish. I saw a great finish today out of Rico.”

Dowdle wasn’t the only bright spot for Carolina. Quarterback Bryce Young rebounded from two early turnovers to complete 19 of 30 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie receiver Xavier Legette also delivered when it mattered most, catching a seven-yard touchdown to spark the rally after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

“I was about to cry,” Canales admitted. “I’m just proud of the work he’s put in to get back out there healthy and confident.”

Now at 2–3, the Panthers are trending upward — and with Dowdle eyeing revenge against his old team, Sunday’s matchup with the Cowboys could be his most emotional yet.