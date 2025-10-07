The Dallas Cowboys will face a familiar foe in Week 6 when they travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers and former running back Rico Dowdle. While there is no open bad blood between the two parties, Dowdle made sure to send a warning to his former team ahead of their first meeting since his departure.

“They got to buckle up,” Dowdle said. “I think they know, for sure. I had been there for five years. They didn't keep me there for five years for no reason. Looking forward to playing those guys this week. We'll get to it and handle that when we get there.”

The message received a chuckle from Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who, unprompted, took the time to respond to Dowdle's comments during Monday's press conference.

“It’ll be good to see Rico this weekend,” Brian Schottenheimer said. “I know we’re going to have to buckle up, he said. So we’ll bring our seat belts, Rico. Buckle up.”

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys made the tough decision to let Dowdle walk during the offseason as they ushered in a new coaching staff, including Schottenheimer.

After leaving the Cowboys, Dowdle is enjoying more playing time as part of a running back rotation with his new club. In five games with the Panthers, the former South Carolina product has rushed for 286 yards on 51 attempts while accumulating nine receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

In the absence of starting running back Chubba Hubbard, Dowdle has taken over the lead back role in recent weeks, rushing for 206 yards and a touchdown vs. the Miami Dolphins in a Week 5 win.

Schottenheimer is hoping to get the last laugh on Dowdle this Sunday and advance the Cowboys to a 3-2-1 record in his first season as head coach. Meanwhile, Dowdle will look to take advantage of the Cowboys' 32nd-ranked run defense and continue his recent track of success.