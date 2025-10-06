Brian Schottenheimer had nothing but praise for Dak Prescott following Sunday's win, calling his QB a player the Dallas Cowboys feel “spoiled” to have. “I think we’re spoiled. I think he’s one of the best players in the league,” Schottenheimer said, praising Prescott’s performance and poise via Fox Sports reporter Ralph Vacciano on X, formerly Twitter.

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Jets 37-22, and Prescott delivered one of his sharpest showings of the season, throwing for 237 yards and four touchdowns to lead the charge. The result felt familiar because every time Prescott plays at that level, the Cowboys hum.

The coach has publicly bought into Prescott as the team’s centerpiece, and his postgame comments made that clear.

Fans and media quickly turned toward MVP talk after Prescott’s four-touchdown game, and the postgame reaction underscored how high the bar sits in Dallas. Commentators noted Prescott’s early-season efficiency and how the offense regained its rhythm without some usual weapons.

Prescott’s numbers so far justify the hype. Through four games, Prescott is second in the league with 1,36 passing yards. He’s tossed 10 touchdown passes against three interceptions, putting him in a tie for 14th in the league in TDs so far. His completion rate sits at 76.2 %, and his passer rating has climbed to 95.4. Add to that the fact that he’s chipped in 50 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, and you can see why there's early MVP chatter from Cowboys fans.

Still, Dallas sets expectations dangerously high, and those expectations can turn fast. Praising Prescott this week doesn’t erase sloppy possessions or the need for consistency across four quarters. Schottenheimer knows that; his comments read as both a compliment and a challenge.

Schottenheimer has also spent the offseason assembling a staff built to maximize Prescott’s strengths, and that approach showed up in play design and play-calling Sunday.

The Cowboys have the talent to match the praise; now they have to string it together. If Prescott keeps playing like this, Dallas might really begin to look spoiled.