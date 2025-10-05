The Dallas Cowboys’ injury list continues to grow at one of the worst possible times. As they prepare to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 5, head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s team will be without several key pieces on offense, and not just at the skill positions.

The Cowboys have already ruled out four players for Sunday’s game, including star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is dealing with an ankle injury.

Lamb’s absence will force Dak Prescott to rely more heavily on George Pickens, while KaVontae Turpin and offensive tackle Tyler Booker are also unavailable. Booker’s injury, in particular, compounds an already shaky offensive line situation.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Dallas will be down four offensive linemen from opening day. Left guard Tyler Smith, who did not practice this week and was listed as questionable, is only expected to play in an emergency. Hakeem Adeniji will start in his place.

It’s a nightmare scenario for a Cowboys team that entered the season priding itself on continuity in the trenches.

Injuries to Smith, Booker, and other starters have forced the coaching staff to reshuffle the lineup weekly, with backups now protecting Prescott against one of the NFL’s most disruptive pass rushes led by Quinnen Williams.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Dallas sits at 1-2-1 and has struggled to find rhythm on offense despite flashes of explosiveness.

Schottenheimer’s unit was already under pressure after last week’s 40-40 tie with Green Bay, where Prescott faced constant pressure and the ground game never found consistency.

Now, the Cowboys must travel to face a Jets defense built around speed and physicality. Without its usual blocking core, Dallas will have to rely on quick throws, screens, and motion-heavy looks to keep New York off balance.

On the defensive side, the Cowboys will also be without safety Malik Hooker, who landed on injured reserve with a toe injury earlier this week.

Hooker’s absence leaves a leadership void in the secondary as the defense attempts to contain Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ improving offense.

For a franchise that entered the season with playoff ambitions, this stretch is quickly becoming a test of depth and adaptability.

With multiple starters sidelined and offensive protection in flux, the Cowboys’ ability to adjust will determine whether they can stay afloat in a competitive NFC East.