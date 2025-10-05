The 2025 NFL season has continued to be miserable for New York Jets fans.

After the Jets started the season 0-4, New York fans have clearly grown apathetic with their struggling franchise.

With the Jets trailing 23-3 at halftime of their Week 5 clash with the Dallas Cowboys, the Jets’ home MetLife Stadium was audibly taken over by chants of “Let’s go Cowboys!”

As per the on-field product, longtime ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini said “that was as bad a half as I've ever seen.”

The Jets took the lead with 7:43 to go in the first quarter via a 25-yard field goal from Nick Folk. That was the only scoring drive they had for the entirety of the first half.

Dallas tied the game with a 35-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey with 4:57 to go in the first half and then immediately got to work in the second quarter.

After forcing the Jets to punt, Dak Prescott capped off a 13-play, 90-yard drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jake Ferguson. Dallas and New York then traded punts on the next two drives.

Breece Hall fumbled the ball at the Cowboys 27-yard line on the following drive to set Dallas up for a scoring drive.

Javonte Williams ran in a five-yard touchdown to cap off a seven-play, 91-yard drive with 57 seconds to go in the first half. After the Jets were forced to punt almost instantly, the Cowboys drove down the field for a two-play, 67-yard drive that lasted 14 seconds. Jake Ferguson caught his second touchdown pass of the day to give Dallas a 23-3 lead.

The Cowboys are looking to improve their record to 2-2-1 after tying the Green Bay Packers in a 40-40 thriller on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.