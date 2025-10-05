The Dallas Cowboys have been lighting up the New York Jets in Week 5, as the offense has gotten anything it wanted throughout the game. Late in the third quarter, Dak Prescott found George Pickens for a 43-yard touchdown, and it was something that the Cowboys quarterback hadn't done much throughout his career, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

“From ESPN Research: Dak Prescott's TD pass to George Pickens traveled 43 air yards, the second-longest TD pass of his career by air yards. That's his first completion of any kind on a throw of at least that length since 2023 Week 16,” Archer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With CeeDee Lamb still sidelined, Prescott has had to connect with other receivers on the team, and the next obvious choice was Pickens, whom the Cowboys traded for in the offseason. Pickens has experience being the WR1 on the Pittsburgh Steelers, so it's no surprise that he has found success the past few weeks.

The Cowboys' offense has been clicking for the most part this season, but it hasn't all translated. They scored 40 points against the Green Bay Packers last week, but the defense also gave up 40 points, which resulted in a tie. If the defense can step up and match the intensity of the offense, they should be in good shape as the season continues.

Article Continues Below

As for Prescott, he's playing some of the best football of his career to start the season, and he feels the same way.

“I’m feeling good out there. I’m for sure (playing) as confident as I’ve ever been. Every year I’ve felt like I’ve gotten better and making strides in every part of my game. I know sometimes the numbers and things don’t always show that, but I think right now that they are,” Prescott said via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

When the Cowboys get Lamb back, the offense should take another step.