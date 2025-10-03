Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised cornerback Trevon Diggs for how he handled being benched during the team’s Week 4 40-40 tie against the Green Bay Packers.

Speaking to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Schottenheimer described the conversation with Diggs as constructive.

“Awesome. The conversation we had was interesting, I shared my opinion, he shared his opinion we agree to disagree on some things but, man just the way he’s responded…” Schottenheimer said.

Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler, was taken out of last Sunday’s matchup in Green Bay due to what NBC reported as off-field issues. Despite the decision, Schottenheimer emphasized that Diggs remained engaged with the team and is set to return to the starting lineup in Week 5 against the New York Jets.

For his part, Diggs acknowledged the setback while turning his focus forward.

“Rough week,” Diggs said Wednesday, via Hill. “I guess coach is holding me accountable. It’s cool. Back on track this week, ready to work.”

As he prepares for his return, Diggs made a request to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus regarding how he is utilized in coverage. The 25-year-old corner expressed a desire to play more man-to-man defense, a scheme he believes highlights his strengths.

“It’s surprising,” Diggs said. “It’s not like we don’t have talent. We got to be in position. And I feel like once again positioned to do it, . . . but it’s just all about being in position to make the plays.”

Cowboys seek consistency as Trevon Diggs returns for Week 5 vs. Jets

Article Continues Below

While advocating for changes, Diggs also admitted that his role ultimately comes down to the team’s system.

“I have to be comfortable being uncomfortable,” Diggs said. “It’s not about what I want.”

Eberflus acknowledged Diggs’ input while reinforcing the broader goals of the defense.

“I value his opinion and it’s important that you do that as a coach … but we’re growing as a group,” Eberflus said.

Through four games this season, Diggs has recorded 11 tackles, including 10 solo stops, and one assisted tackle. He has also been credited with three stuff yards as the Cowboys continue to adjust defensively under Schottenheimer’s leadership.

The Cowboys currently sit at 1-2-1 after their high-scoring tie with Green Bay. The team has faced questions about consistency on both sides of the ball and will now look to rebound against a struggling opponent.

The Jets, who are 0-4, enter Week 5 on the heels of a 27-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. With both teams searching for momentum, Sunday’s matchup at MetLife Stadium carries significance for early-season positioning.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Jets is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.