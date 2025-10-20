The Dallas Cowboys walloped the Washington Commanders, 44-22, on Sunday, and a special guest was on hand to witness it at AT&T Stadium: Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers.

Bueckers had a grand time cheering for the Cowboys, who were led by the star duo of quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Prescott went 21-of-30 for 264 yards and three touchdowns, while Lamb had five receptions for 110 yards and one score.

The 24-year-old Bueckers also showed up recently to watch the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA preseason.

Before the game, the 26-year-old Lamb met up with Bueckers and shared a cool moment. Not to mention, flashing splashy fits.

Bueckers, who was named Rookie of the Year in the WNBA, also got a football from the Cowboys All Pro, as she flexed on her Instagram Story.

paige IS at the cowboys game and got a football from ceedee lamb 🤗 pic.twitter.com/HvI3WslfQc — lina (@cocopauffs) October 19, 2025

The Wings guard truly enjoyed her visit, even showing everyone that she can also throw and catch a football with ease.

Fans were thrilled to see Bueckers supporting the Cowboys.

“Paige and CeeDee style is so damn 🤝🤌, ” said @xtorresx12.

Article Continues Below

“Love how she’s soaking it up,” added @careykirk_.

“She’s become the good luck charm for Texas teams,” observed @colsonlpulliam.

“We love HER!🔥🔥👏👏👏,” posted @hkelli555.

“She was at the game? I should have known! The Cowboys won 💪🏽🤷🏽‍♀️,” wrote @great_day_tobe_isha.

“She got a cannon 💪 💯,” commented @wong.nich.

Bueckers and Lamb are almost like kindred spirits in Dallas. Both are young stars tasked with bringing a championship to a city thirsting for success. They certainly know what the pressure is like, but they're making sure that they're enjoying the journey as well.

The Cowboys haven't won the Super Bowl since 1995, while the Wings haven't captured the WNBA title since 2008, when the franchise was still known as the Detroit Shock.

With the WNBA in the offseason, expect more appearances from Bueckers in the games of the Cowboys.