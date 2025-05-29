Not only is Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer praising a lineman, but he also said George Pickens is maturing. And here is the CeeDee Lamb-George Pickens moment that fired up OTAs.

Pickens is moving into the Cowboys' fray seamlessly, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer on George Pickens: “No. 1, he's doing an incredible job of picking up the system. But there was a play, and it really wasn't anything that George did. But we were in the red zone, and we were in kind of a spread formation. And we hit him for a touchdown. Joe (Milton) did on a little bender, a little skinny post, down in the low red zone.

“CeeDee (Lamb) was on the other side. When CeeDee broke out, he looked back to see where the ball went. And he saw George in the end zone kind of drag his toes. CeeDee was like, ‘Yessss!' (throwing up his arms). I think his excitement for knowing that we've added some pieces, which will add to the competition, it was cool to see a guy like CeeDee be excited.”

Cowboys WR George Pickens fitting in?

Schottenheimer said the two new Cowboys teammates already have a great relationship.

“Those two guys' relationship is awesome. They're spending a lot of time together,” Schottenheimer said. “I think it's great for CeeDee to have someone like George. Not that George is a young player, but someone that GP really looks up to in CeeDee. They obviously have trained some together. That relationship is really cool. I'm enjoying just kind of sitting back and watching it develop.”

In Pickens, Schottenheimer said he sees good things.

“I see a guy that's maturing. I see a guy that we're excited to put out there and watch him grow and get better,” Schottenheimer said. “He obviously is a tremendous athlete, but I love watching him in meetings, because in meetings, he's been so dialed in, taking great notes.

“He knows he's a little bit behind, not a lot, but a little bit behind in terms of what the veterans are doing. But his intentionality in the meeting room has been really cool for me to see.”

Lamb is ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, his new Cowboys teammate didn’t make the top 32. So that may temper excitement a little bit in Dallas. Still, the two seem to fit together, according to espn.com.

“Man, we complement each other very well,” Lamb said. “Obviously, he's a tall figure. His ability to go up and get the ball at the highest point is amazing. I don't think anybody in the league can really … he's up there with the guys in the league as far as 50/50 balls, deep threat. Anything as far as running routes, it's pretty good. It's good to see.”