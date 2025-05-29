Everybody with the Dallas Cowboys might be under positive-only orders as they say George Pickens has turned over a new leaf, and Javonte Williams said he's in great health. Also, head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave a lineman his flowers, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

Cowboys Coach Brian Schottenheimer speaking very highly of second-year LT Tyler Guyton: “He looks great. He’s playing at a high level. Going against some great speed rushers.”

The Cowboys drafted Guyton in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he started 11 games.

Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton on a good track

Guyton and fellow second-year player Cooper Beebe are important parts of the Cowboys’ offensive line, according to dallascowboys.com.

“The thing that I'm interested in watching is the development of a couple of the second-year players,” Schottenheimer said. “You watch Cooper Beebe, Tyler Guyton and those guys. Tyler Guyton has been in the weight room every day. He's working his ass off. To me, that's really exciting. I think the influence of Klayton (Adams), the influence of Connor Riley, I think that package was so important for us, and I think we hit a home run.”

Right now, Guyton is listed as the Cowboys’ starter at left tackle, according to espn.com.

It’s a possible scenario for the regular season, according to dallascowboys.com.

“Brian Schottenheimer has said repeatedly that the Cowboys are going to play their best five on the offensive line,” Tommy Yarrish wrote. “Is Tyler Guyton one of their five best offensive linemen after last season? Right now, I would say no. But he's got an entire OTA, minicamp and training camp period to work through before the season kicks off. So both he and Asim Richards can prove that they are the guy to start at left tackle.

“Richards has the benefit of experience, but Guyton has the higher ceiling. And with this coaching staff, I think they'll put extra emphasis on making sure that he's ready to go. And can be the left tackle of the future for Dallas. Does that mean Richards is completely out of the running? Absolutely not, but he'll have to really show this coaching staff something in my opinion if he wants to get the starting job.”

So, Guyton has work to do if he wants to be that guy for the Cowboys. He could be tasked with providing the most protection for quarterback Dak Prescott, who is coming off an injury-diminished 2024 season.