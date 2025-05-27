May 27, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET

The Dallas Cowboys are entering a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Dallas only won seven games during the 2024 season and is looking to improve this fall. The Cowboys may be more dangerous on offense after adding a new wide receiver this offseason.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is a big fan of George Pickens.

Schottenheimer already likes what he's seen from Pickens so far this offseason, especially after his turbulent tenure in Pittsburgh.

“I see a guy that's maturing. I see a guy that we're excited to put out there and watch him grow and get better,” Schottenheimer said. “He obviously is a tremendous athlete, but I love watching him in meetings, because in meetings, he's been so dialed in, taking great notes.”

The Cowboys acquired George Pickens from the Steelers in a trade earlier in May. Dallas sent a third-round pick to acquire Pickens.

Pickens was a controversial player with the Steelers because of his antics both on and off the field.

After the trade went down, many Steelers players admitted that they were glad to get Pickens out of the locker room.

But that did not deter the Cowboys from trading for him.

Schottenheimer is confident that Pickens will pick up the playbook and become a valuable part of their offense.

“He knows he's a little bit behind, not a lot but a little bit behind in terms of what the veterans are doing,” Schottenheimer added. “But his intentionality in the meeting room has been really cool for me to see.”

Why Dak Prescott is excited that the Cowboys traded for George Pickens

Pickens has also quickly won the respect of his new quarterback.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is also thrilled to have Pickens on the team.

“Huge. Huge. Yeah, very huge,” Prescott said, per Calvin Watkins of Dallas News. “I mean looking at [the] guy’s tape, you see what he does, the kind of receiver he is. He’s going to win on one on ones. He can win two vs. one if he has to. Very, very talented guy. When you can add him alongside a CeeDee and the rest of the weapons we have, I’m super excited.”

Pickens is certainly a productive wide receiver. He has never had fewer than 800 receiving yards in a season during his NFL career.

Now Pickens will finally be able to play on the same offense as an elite talent like CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys fans must be excited to see how dangerous their offense is in 2025 with Prescott throwing to both Lamb and Pickens.