Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb is trending in the right direction, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer. He provided optimism when speaking with the media on Friday about both Lamb and rookie right guard Tyler Booker.

“They're both moving around good,” Schottenheimer said, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota. “I think the window is getting smaller.”

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer is not expecting WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) or RG Tyler Booker (ankle) to play Sunday, but it doesn’t sound like they’re far from returning. “They’re both moving around good. … I think the window is getting smaller.” pic.twitter.com/6djsrf2MwK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Schottenheimer said he doesn't expect either to play in Week 5 against the New York Jets, the narrowing window suggests both are inching closer to a return.

Despite missing Lamb and Booker, the Cowboys' offense thrived in their last game against the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Dak Prescott played his best game of the season, completing nearly 78% of his passes while throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Dallas scored 40 points in a game that ended as a tie.

Booker was the team's first-round draft pick in 2025, starting all three games before suffering an ankle injury. Lamb also suffered an ankle injury that was expected to keep him out a couple of weeks. The team decided it wasn't severe enough to place him on injured reserve.

Article Continues Below

Sunday will mark two weeks since Lamb suffered the injury in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. He's led Dallas in receiving yards each year since 2021, making his return crucial to sustaining the offense's explosive production.

Against the Packers, it was George Pickens who stepped up most. He caught eight passes on 11 targets for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-tying score with 43 seconds to play in regulation.

Jalen Tolbert was the team's second leading receiver behind Pickens. He finished with four catches for 61 yards. Tight end Jake Ferguson was second in receptions, hauling in seven catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Through four games, Prescott's QBR is at its highest since his rookie season in 2016. Lamb's return will strengthen a Cowboys passing attack that has already proven it can rank among the NFL's best this season.