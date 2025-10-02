Yes, the Dallas Cowboys don’t have CeeDee Lamb for a while. But Jerry Jones found a silver lining. Also, Lamb was spotted at practice, attacking injury rehab, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by Jon Machota.

“Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) doing more rehab work during today’s practice”

Also, Machota posted that progress is part of the equation.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer on WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and RG Tyler Booker (ankle): “They’re doing good. Progressing well. We’ll see how the week goes.”

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb working his way back

Prior to the game against the Packers, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said his team was good enough to win without Lamb, according to NFL.com.

“We are good enough to beat the Packers without CeeDee, Book, and the guys we could be missing,” he said. “But the only way you do that is if you play well and execute. If you don't, you put yourself in a tough spot.”

And Schottenheimer almost got it right, watching his team settle for a 40-40 tie. Of course, it helped matters that the Packers’ defense took a vacation day.

Still, Lamb has been a lineup fixture before this injury. He has missed only four games since the Cowboys drafted him in 2020. The Cowboys are now 0-3-1 in the games Lamb has missed.

That should change this week as the Jets don’t figure to offer much resistance, with or without Lamb. Don’t buy into the emotional letdown narrative that goes something like this, according to dallascowboys.com.

“The Cowboys have a wild back-and-forth game at home in which they score 40 points, and it comes down to the final play of overtime,” Nick Eatman wrote. “Sound familiar? Yes, the Cowboys just had that scenario on Sunday against the Packers, but that's also the same description from Week 2 against the Giants — a game they managed to win at the end. So how did they fare the next week on the road against a winless team? They were smashed by the motivated Bears, who are now 2-2.”