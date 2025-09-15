The Dallas Cowboys have been under a massive microscope recently after they traded away Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. They still need help on defense, especially up front, so they signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal for added help along the defensive line. The fit makes sense for both parties, allowing Clowney a chance to shine for the biggest team in the NFL.

Jadeveon Clowney told Dallas Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarrish for DallasCowboys.com that despite his age, he still has a lot left in the tank, and the Cowboys offer him the best chance to prove himself on the biggest stage in the NFL.

Clowney said, “I’ve got seven prime time games to prove it and show the world. So that’s my whole thought when coming down here. I get to play prime time and put myself out there again.”

His excitement about joining the organization is palpable. In his first interview with the team, he was grinning from ear to ear.

“Growing up, all I heard about were the Cowboys, all my life,” he told Nicole Hutchison of DallasCowboys.com. “All my family, and the rivalries and stuff, so to be here playing for the Cowboys — I'm looking forward to it, and it's exciting, man.

“I'm excited for the opportunity to get back to playing.”

It is worth noting that Clowney's best skill is rushing the passer. After he finished with 9.5 sacks in 2023, he still finished with 5.5 sacks in 2024, despite having to do more in the coverage game when he was with the Carolina Panthers.

That was part of the big pitch of new head coach Brian Scottenheimer and new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. They told him that he would not have to drop back much, and that was a massive selling point because it is what he excels at the most.

“I go forward,” Clowney said. “Last year, I did a lot of dropping, and that's not my strong suit — covering. I mean, of course not. When you're big, you go forward. When I came here, [defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus] said, ‘You probably won't drop [any].'

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I'm looking forward to that.' I get to go forward more than I did last year, so I'm looking forward to rushing the passer.”