Several NFL teams showed interest in trading for quarterback Joe Milton III, but the Patriots chose to take the Dallas Cowboys offer because that’s where Milton wanted to go. And now the new Dak Prescott backup is living the dream after the Patriots trade, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

New #Cowboys QB Joe Milton III tells me: “My family grew up a Cowboys fan. My mom always had a Cowboys shirt on. She always talked about them. Living in Texas has been a longtime dream of mine. And now I’m with them. I’m ready to work.”

Milton made a splash in his late-season debut with the Patriots. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Also, he rushed for a touchdown.

The Cowboys got him for a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft while also receiving the Patriots’ seventh-round selection.

And who knows? If Milton pans out quickly, the Cowboys could trade Prescott and have a low-priced quarterback to build the roster around.

Cowboys QB Joe Milton called intriguing prospect

Milton got picked up by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He has impressed NFL scouts with the power of his arm. Some consider Milton to have the strongest arm in the league.

But whether that develops into consistent quarterback play remains to be seen. Perhaps the Cowboys think it will, according to comments before the trade by co-owner Stephen Jones to dallascowboys.com.

“I think we look at the full package,” Jones said. “You're probably not going to get all things just right or exactly what you want, but at the same time you want to get the very best guy that we think gives us the best chance to go out and compete with (Will) Grier and be good in that room with Dak and Grier.”

An interesting part of the move is the Cowboys replaced another athletic quarterback in Trey Lance, who had been acquired from the 49ers for a fourth-round pick in 2023.

Prescott is a nine-year veteran who missed nine games last season. He also missed five games in 2022 and 11 games in 2020. Prescott. In those nine seasons, Prescott has earned two Pro Bowl honors, including 2023 when he threw for 4,516 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions.