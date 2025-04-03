The New England Patriots sent backup quarterback Joe Milton III and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick on Thursday morning in a move that was widely anticipated after the team signed Joshua Dobbs in free agency. According to a recent report, the Patriots actually had a better offer on the table for Milton, but they opted to send him to the Cowboys for one big reason.

After getting selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, Milton flashed his potential in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills backups, throwing for 241 yards and a touchdown, while picking up 16 yards and another score on the ground. With several other teams interested in him, New England had an offer for Milton that was better than what Dallas was giving them. However, they chose to respect Milton's wishes and send him to the Cowboys, taking a lesser deal in return.

“My understanding is since Joe Milton became available at the start of the offseason, teams that showed interest included the Raiders, Eagles, Giants, Steelers and the Cowboys. The Patriots had a better offer for Milton but chose to send him where he wanted out of respect for him, per source,” Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported.

Patriots do right by Joe Milton III in sending him to the Cowboys

As Milton revealed shortly after this trade, he grew up a Cowboys fan with his family, which likely played a role in influencing him to find his way to Dallas. New England realized this, and they did what they could to find a way to make this deal work out for all parties involved. They may have passed up some extra draft capital, but getting a fifth rounder back for Milton isn't anything to scoff at.

Now, Milton will join a Cowboys team that has Dak Prescott firmly entrenched as their starter. However, he's their primary backup right now after the team lost Cooper Rush to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, and Prescott's extensive injury history could mean Milton will find his way onto the field in 2025. Ideally, that's a bridge Dallas won't have to cross, but in case they do, they covered their bases by picking up an intriguing prospect in Milton.