The Dallas Cowboys will look to earn their first win of the 2025 NFL season against the New York Giants in Week 2, and quarterback Dak Prescott figures to be a key part of the team’s effort.

Prescott has not lost to the Giants since his rookie season in 2016. When asked about his track record against New York, the 32-year-old chose to focus on Sunday's mission.

“Hope to keep that going, that’s the plan,” Prescott told Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Studying, preparing, doing everything in my power to make sure that I’m prepared to keep that going.”

Across 15 games against the Giants, Prescott earned a 13-2 record, tossed 29 touchdowns, and recorded 3,915 passing yards. He is also coming off a strong Week 1 performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the Cowboys lost the season opener, Prescott did what he could to keep them in the contest. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards.

“We've just got to play a little bit more complementary,” Prescott told ESPN’s Todd Archer. “And what I mean by that is defense gets some stops in the first half, and we score points in the second half. Then we're going to be proud of the outcome of this game.”

Article Continues Below

The Giants were defeated 21-6 by the Washington Commanders in Week 1. Quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense struggled to move the chains and generate points.

Despite whispers that rookie Jaxson Dart could get the start under center, New York head coach Brian Daboll confirmed that Wilson would receive another chance to lead the charge against Dallas.

The Cowboys will host the Giants at 1PM ET on Sunday.