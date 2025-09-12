As the Dallas Cowboys will take on the New York Giants in Week 2 of the regular season, it will be a highly motivating game for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a lot of reasons. Besides Lamb making it up to the Cowboys for costly drops in the Week 1 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, there is also a player on the Giants he wants to show off against.

Last season, Lamb injured his shoulder in Week 4's Thursday Night Football against New York off a tackle from defensive back Dru Phillips. The star would later be shut down that season in Week 16 with an AC joint sprain, with Lamb saying that he will have “something” for Phillips when the two face off, according to CBS Sports.

“He tackled me and hurt me, so I’ve got something for him. For sure.” Lamb said.

Besides the matchup against Phillips, there is no doubt that Lamb wants to redeem himself after big drops against the Eagles that could've swayed the game in Dallas' favor. He would even say Thursday that he did not get any ready “that whole weekend,” showing the type of competitor he is, despite catching seven passes for 110 yards.

“I didn't get any rest, really, that whole weekend. That's the competitor that I am and how much I'm true to the game as far as being honest and just giving it everything I got because I do love this game,” Lamb said. “I love this squad, and I love the guys that I do it with. As for me, just holding my end of the bargain and just pulling through for the guys.”

Cowboys' Dak Prescott on CeeDee Lamb taking accountability

Article Continues Below

With Lamb having a more motivated approach for the Cowboys, the one player who has noticed it is teammate and star quarterback Dak Prescott. Besides the effort to get back to elite status on the field, Prescott would express how it started in the locker room, where Lamb took accountability for his missteps.

“Yeah, CeeDee is a true pro. Started off, right, with him after that game, taking accountability, whether it was in the locker room with the players or whether it's to you guys at the media. But not only just saying it, but coming in that next day,” Prescott said, according to Todd Archer. “We all heard he was on the jugs, just getting his reps.”

“Us as a team, we got to just play right and play together and make the routine plays, make the plays that come to us, and I'm speaking for myself as well,” Lamb said about the mistakes. “The opportunity that presented itself, obviously, I fell short of it a couple of times. I know I'll be prepared for that moment next time. … I would rather nobody else than myself in those situations. I came up short once. We'll see the rest.”

Dallas looks to get in the win column when the team takes on the Giants on Sunday.