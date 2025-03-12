The Dallas Cowboys are retaining their elite punter on a new deal. Dallas is coming off a very trying 2024-25 season, finishing 7-10 overall and not making the playoffs for the first time since 2020. While the franchise has not made any significant changes in personnel over free agency, Dallas did restructure the deals of star quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout CeeDee Lamb to add significantly more cap space. Now, new head coach Brian Schottenheimer will enter next season, expecting to make this storied franchise an NFC contender again.

Fortunately, the organization will be retaining one of its greatest strengths over the past few years: special teams. According to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer, Cowboys punter Bryan Anger will sign a two-year deal with the franchise. Anger has been one of the best punters in the league over the past few years, averaging 49 yards per punt in four years with the Cowboys. The 36-year-old has made two Pro Bowls and named to two All-Pro teams during this time.

The Dallas Cowboys' strongest unit returns for another year

Anger alongside placekicker Brandon Aubrey have combined to form perhaps the best special teams' unite over the past few years. And Dallas will need special teams to once again thrive in 2025 as the franchise tries to regain the momentum it had in the recent past. Injuries significantly affected this team last season, including star quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys could never find momentum due to these setbacks, resulting in an underachieving year. That is especially disappointing, considering that this team has a roster with a core built to win now.

Dallas is starting to be active in free agency, adding a few players to its defensive line. While the Cowboys had one of the best sack percentages in the league, the defense, at times, showed several weaknesses upfront, especially when it came to stopping the run. Dallas gave up an average of 137.1 rushing yards per game last season, ranking 29th overall. This organization will surely make some more moves over the next few days as it looks to strengthen its roster to break its NFC Championship appearance drought.

Regardless of its moves going forward, retaining Bryan Anger is the right move for this franchise. The Cowboys are used to making splashy moves over the offseason, but one major trade or signing in free agency is not going to propel this team back into Super Bowl contention. The front office, instead, will need to make a series of smart decisions over these next few months to ensure this roster has the potential to compete in a loaded NFC East again.

It won't get any easier for the Cowboys heading into 2025 with the current rosters of rivals like the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. But that reality will make next season all the more exciting and dramatic.