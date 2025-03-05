The Dallas Cowboys have made a flurry of moves with the free agency negotiating window opening on March 10. First, the front office freed up $20 million in cap space by restructuring CeeDee Lamb's contract. But on Wednesday, the franchise opened up even more cap space with a simple restructure of Dak Prescott's contract as well.

With the latest decision on Prescott's contract, the Cowboys freed up an additional $36.6 million in cap space, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. Between restructuring Prescott's and Lamb's contracts, Dallas has freed up a total of $56.6 million with free agency just days away.

The 2024 campaign didn't go as planned, and it was a bit of a rough go for Prescott. The veteran quarterback missed more than half of the season after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. Prescott ended the season with 1,978 passing yards, 12 total touchdowns, and eight interceptions while throwing a 64.7% completion percentage.

The franchise signed Prescott to a four-year, $240 million deal in September 2024. It made the 31-year-old quarterback the highest-paid player in league history.

Outside of that, the Cowboys didn't make too many moves last offseason. But after finishing with a 7-10 record and missing the playoffs, Jerry Jones and the team might change things up this time around in the hopes of becoming a playoff contender once again.

Of course, it's important to remember that superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons is due a new contract. The 2025 season would be Parsons's fifth year with the club, and he's currently set to enter free agency in 2026. Although the Cowboys could use some of that $56.6 million on free agents, the front office is more likely to use a chunk of it on the soon-to-be 26-year-old edge.