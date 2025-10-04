The Dallas Cowboys may have escaped with a 40-40 tie against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, but they lost one of their key defensive starters in the process. Safety Malik Hooker limped off the field in the first half with a toe injury, and early reports suggested he could miss a few weeks.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer confirmed that the veteran defensive back’s absence would be “week-to-week,” though the timeline remained uncertain. It’s yet another blow to a defense already under scrutiny after a shaky start to the season.

On Tuesday, the situation became clearer. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys have placed Malik Hooker on injured reserve due to the toe injury, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

Hooker had recorded 20 tackles through four starts this season and served as a crucial part of Dallas’ secondary, both as a communicator and deep-coverage specialist.

His absence leaves a noticeable hole in the back end of the defense and forces the Cowboys to test their depth heading into a pivotal stretch.

With Hooker sidelined, Markquese Bell is expected to step into a larger role after logging one tackle in the tie against Green Bay. Juanyeh Thomas could also see more snaps, but beyond them, the Cowboys’ safety depth is thin.

That reality has sparked speculation that owner and general manager Jerry Jones could explore the free-agent market for a veteran stopgap. Options like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, recently released by Houston, or former Broncos Pro Bowler Justin Simmons stand out as potential fits.

Former 49ers and Colts safety George Odom is another name to watch, though he is still recovering from offseason elbow surgery.

The defensive setback comes as Dallas prepares for a crucial Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. The Cowboys have already ruled out four players, including star wideout CeeDee Lamb, who is nursing an ankle injury.

Without Lamb, return specialist KaVontae Turpin, and offensive tackle Tyler Booker, quarterback Dak Prescott will rely heavily on George Pickens in the passing game.

Facing a Jets defense led by lockdown corner Sauce Gardner, Dallas will need every bit of creativity from Schottenheimer’s offense to stay competitive.

For a team sitting at 1-2-1, the margin for error is already razor-thin. Losing Hooker for a month only deepens the challenge for a Cowboys defense trying to regain its swagger.