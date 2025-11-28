The Dallas Cowboys notched their third straight win with a 31-28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer was not shy when speaking about what the moment signified for his team.

“We'll play anybody, anywhere,” Schottenheimer told ESPN’s Todd Archer. “You can see that by what we've done the last couple of weeks. The moment's not too big for us.”

The Cowboys’ latest win comes just days after the group defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in a 24-21 comeback effort. Quarterback Dak Prescott, who completed 27 of 39 passes and slung two touchdowns against the Chiefs, could not remember if he had prerbously been a part of a better stretch with Dallas.

“I'm not sure if I have, honestly. On top of where we've put ourselves right before these games and just the place that we're in of having to get these wins against two elite teams. I mean the two teams that played in the Super Bowl last year,” said Prescott Last year's last year, but you're talking about two organizations that obviously know how to win, and we just beat them both in two great games.”

The Cowboys are now 6-5-1 in Schottenheimer's first season at the helm. While they still may have work to do if they have designs on reaching the playoffs, it seems as though they will relish every win they can muster.

“To me, this is a tough business, man,” Schottenheimer said. “And if you don't celebrate these amazing times and these big wins, then why are we working so hard? Why do we sacrifice what we sacrifice of times with our family and things like that if you're not going to enjoy it and have fun?”

The Cowboys will face the Lions in Detroit in Week 12.