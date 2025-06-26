Cooper Flagg expectedly went No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft. But he won't wear No. 1 with the Dallas Mavericks. Guard Jaden Hardy bears dibs on that number.

So what will be the jersey number the Duke basketball star will wear? Especially now that Flagg is officially in Dallas?

NBA correspondent Marc Stein revealed what Flagg's digits will be immediately after the Mavs nabbed Flagg.

“The Mavericks say Cooper Flagg — just the second No. 1 overall pick in franchise history alongside Mark Aguirre — will wear No. 32 in Dallas,” Stein posted on X.

No one on Dallas wears that number. But there have been some notable players wearing that jersey in Dallas.

Former Mavs guard Detlef Schrempf rocked 32 during his early NBA career. Jamal Mashburn is the most prominent Mavs player to wear that number. The small forward averaged 19.9 points per game during his career in Dallas.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison weighs in on Cooper Flagg at No. 1

Dallas planted its “Flagg” on the new era of Mavs basketball. The Blue Devils standout will generate new hype for the franchise next season.

This move also comes amid some tensions between the fan base and Nico Harrison. The general manager got relentlessly jeered inside the Mavs' draft party inside American Airlines Arena.

Harrison offered an eye-opening take on the Mavericks' future, though. Which came before the draft via CBS Sports.

“That's exactly how we feel. We feel the same way [about the Mavs contending for a title],” said Nico Harrison. “We also think the beauty of having the No. 1 pick coming to a team that has veteran players, and really good players, and high expectations, is [that] the No. 1 pick doesn't have to carry the load.”

Flagg walks into a scenario where Kyrie Irving got extended. Handing Flagg an All-Star guard to work with. Anthony Davis also will be ready to play for his first full season in Dallas. Davis joined the franchise as part of the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade.